Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Tilray Is Expanding Its Alcohol Business, and That's a Good Move for the Company

By David Jagielski – Aug 16, 2023 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Cannabis is a key part of Tilray's strategy, but it isn't very profitable.
  • Alcohol is a small but growing part of its business that generated the best margins for the company last year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Tilray is acquiring eight more brands to add to its beer portfolio.

Tilray Brands (TLRY -3.82%) has been diversifying its business over the years. While its core operations revolve around cannabis, it has four different segments that contribute to its top line, including alcohol. The craft brewing market is one that it has been focusing on of late because it not only diversifies the business but it gives the Canadian company a way to expand its U.S. operations. 

Earlier this month, Tilray announced the acquisition of several different brands that will make its alcohol business even bigger and stronger. And that's great news for investors.

Tilray to expand its beverage business

On Aug. 7, Tilray said that it would acquire eight beverage brands from beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. This includes Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy. Tilray says that the acquisition will make it the fifth-largest craft brewer in the U.S., with a market share of about 5%.

This complements the multiple beer brands Tilray already has in its portfolio, including SweetWater Brewing, Breckenridge Distillery, and Montauk Brewing. 

The acquisition can help on multiple fronts

Ironically, the big problem with Tilray and many other cannabis companies is that their core business, cannabis, isn't all that profitable. And with plenty of competition in the Canadian pot market, it's difficult to generate much growth.

One of the reasons I like this move for Tilray is by expanding in alcohol, it lessens its exposure to pot. While Tilray isn't going to rival the big beer makers anytime soon, diversifying away from marijuana is a positive step. 

For the fiscal year ended May 31, Tilray generated $627.1 million in revenue. Here's a breakdown of the revenue by segment along with the respective gross margins:

Segment Revenue Revenue % Gross Margin
Cannabis $220,430 35% 26%
Beverage $95,093 15% 49%
Distribution $258,770 41% 11%
Wellness $52,831 8% 29%

Data source: Company filings. Figures in thousands.

While the company generates the bulk of its revenue from its cannabis and distribution segments, those are also the ones that have the lowest gross margins. Diving deeper into beverage and alcohol, where Tilray generates better margins, can improve the company's bottom line. Last fiscal year, Tilray posted a net loss of $1.44 billion largely as a result of write-downs of $934 million for asset impairments. It's operating losses are, however, narrowing.

When including its latest acquisitions, Tilray estimates its pro forma beverage revenue will roughly triple to about $300 million annually, which would drastically change its revenue mix.

Is Tilray stock a buy on this news?

Tilray Brands is a more diverse business as a result of these new brands in its beverage segment. But investors should continue to tread carefully with this pot stock as Tilray is a company that still isn't profitable and it has generated negative operating cash flow in three of the past five quarters.

Investors should also remember it also recently acquired Hexo, a struggling cannabis company that could weigh down its financials. And so while the beer business may be encouraging, the cannabis one may still be problematic. Tilray has made a positive step forward but this is far from a safe business to invest in right now.

This is a stock that I wouldn't buy because there's too much noise and too much going on with the business to know what its financials will look like once all the dust settles from these acquisitions. Tilray could still be on the hunt for more deals, which could mean a lot more volatility in its future. Until there's some consistency and stability with this business, investors are better off remaining on the sidelines.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

cannabis in darkness
2 Reasons to Buy Tilray Brands Stock, and 1 Reason to Avoid It
 customer examines marijuana edibles in dispensary
Tilray Brands Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 cannabis farmer in greenhouse
Tilray Just Made a Big Beer Move -- Here's What Investors Need to Know
 cannabis farmer holds ipad and smiles
3 Things About Tilray Brands That Smart Investors Know
 marijuana and beer
Why Tilray Shares Jumped While the Market Dropped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

tesla nio bad news
Bad News for Tesla Stock and Nio Stock Investors
A digital render of a circuit board with a chip in the center, inscribed with the letters AI
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market
Woman looking at OTC meds
A New Stock Is About to Join the S&P 500. Does History Show That Buying It Now Could Pay Off?
GettyImages-1452877140
2 Unstoppable AI Stocks Down 80% and 91% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services