Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Phenomenal Stock That Has Skyrocketed 100% in 2023

By Neil Patel – Aug 17, 2023 at 10:37AM

Key Points

  • Roku beat Wall Street estimates for both the first and second quarters this year.
  • The company benefits from the cord-cutting trend.
  • So far, Roku is not producing consistent profits.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There are valid reasons to buy and sell these shares.

There's no doubt that investors are pleased with the Nasdaq Composite Index's 32% gain in 2023 (as of Aug. 14). After a double-digit drop last year, the market's impressive run is certainly being cheered. 

But there are some stocks that have performed even better than the index. Take Roku (ROKU -3.52%), for example, whose shares have doubled in 2023. It appears as though investors are comfortable owning growth tech stocks once again, pushing up the valuations of these types of businesses. 

Let's take a closer look at Roku's financial results this year, as well as a bull and bear case for the stock. This should give potential investors greater insight into what to do with the stock after its recent surge. 

Better-than-expected financials 

During the first three months of 2023, Roku posted revenue of $741 million and a loss per share of $1.38. And for the most recent quarter (the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30), the streaming business registered sales of $847 million, while the loss per share totaled $0.76. Both the top- and bottom-line figures exceeded Wall Street analyst expectations for both quarters, positive surprises that can do wonders for any stock. 

It's encouraging to see that revenue growth in Q2 of 11% was much higher than the 1% clip of the first quarter. This means that maybe the macro headwinds that have derailed the digital ad market are coming to an end. Roku, which derives nearly 90% of overall sales from its ad-driven Platform segment, could stand to benefit in an improved economic environment. 

At the start of 2023, Roku shares traded at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.8. Since then, the valuation multiple has soared to 3.6, indicative of the investor enthusiasm surrounding the company's latest quarterly numbers, as well as general risk-on sentiment. Nonetheless, the stock is still significantly below its trailing average P/S multiple of 10.7. 

Bull and bear arguments 

Despite the stock's powerful momentum, investors need to consider both sides of the aisle with this business. Only then can a more thorough understanding be obtained. 

On the one hand, the bull case couldn't be more obvious. Roku has been and will continue to keep benefiting from the rising popularity of streaming entertainment. At its peak in 2014, there were over 100 million cable-TV households in the U.S., a figure that is estimated to fall to just 60 million this year. With consumers flocking to the affordability, convenience, and wide selection that content companies like Netflix, Walt Disney, and Amazon offer, the cord-cutting trend isn't surprising. 

As a neutral platform that allows viewers to have access to all their favorite content in one place, Roku is in an advantageous position as the industry grows. It currently has 73.5 million active accounts, up 16% year over year, with a leading smart-TV market share in the U.S. 

But the bear case is also worth taking the time to think about. Probably the most pressing issue is the company's lack of profitability. Roku's net loss totaled $301 million through the first six months of this year after posting a net loss of $498 million in 2022. Amid an ongoing economic backdrop characterized by heightened uncertainty, with the possibility of a recession an important risk to consider, investors might be prioritizing businesses that generate positive free cash flow in this kind of environment. 

Moreover, Roku competes with companies that have greater financial resources and scale than it does. For example, it goes up against Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple in the market for smart-TV media sticks. Those are some formidable opponents that Roku must constantly be worried about. 

Investors have a lot to think about before deciding to buy, sell, or hold this streaming stock. Hopefully, by now, the decision will be a bit more informed. 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

left hand holding remote watching streaming TV
1 Green Flag With Roku's Q2 Earnings, and 1 Red Flag for Investors
 TV couch fight
Roku Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 GettyImages-104212737
Cathie Wood Goes Rally Selling: 3 Stocks She Just Sold
 People sitting down and watching TV.
3 Reasons Roku Stock Can Continue Soaring (and 1 Reason It Might Struggle)
 Man watching TV, remote control in hand
1 Green Flag for Roku Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
486%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting on the floor looking at a laptop
Here's Exactly How Much the Average American Has Saved for Retirement. How Do You Stack Up?
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling, and 1 AI Leader They Can't Stop Buying
three friends eating burgers outdoors
3 Reasons to Buy This Underperforming Dow Giant
A digital render of a circuit board with a chip in the center, inscribed with the letters AI
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services