Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2023 Is a Transition Year, but 2024 Could Be Huge for This Dividend King

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Aug 17, 2023 at 4:25AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Stanley Black & Decker is struggling, with a massive drop in 2023 earnings on tap. Next year should be better.

Despite being an elite Dividend King, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -1.71%) is not a stock for the faint of heart today. In fact, share prices have fallen nearly 60% from their 2021 high-water mark. Unfortunately, it's been for good reason. But management is upbeat about the future, and if its expectations prove out, the company's earnings are set for a huge rebound in 2024.

The terrible, horrible, no-good year

Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker's problems didn't show up overnight. They were built over years, as the company went on a debt-fueled acquisition spree. That was compounded by the fact that the company operates in the cyclical industrial sector. And since many of the company's products are also sold to consumers, the business can be even more volatile than other cyclical industrial stocks. Ultimately, when things went south here, they went south in a big way.

A person sitting on the floor and holding a level against a wall with a dog and power tools sitting nearby.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some numbers might help illustrate what happened. In 2021, Stanley Black & Decker posted record adjusted earnings of $10.48 per share, up 30% from 2020 levels. A key factor in that was the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in people staying home. Stuck at home, people started to spend money to upgrade their homes, boosting tool sales. And then the world opened back up again. In 2022 the company's adjusted earnings fell to $4.62 per share. 

SWK Gross Profit (Quarterly) Chart

SWK Gross Profit (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management quickly circled the wagons to come up with a plan. Stanley Black & Decker was very clear that its intent to cut costs, improve efficiencies, and sell off assets to speed up its effort to reduce leverage would be painful upfront. But it was confident that the long-term benefit would be worth it. It looks like 2023 could be the hardest year, with adjusted earnings set to fall to between $0.70 per share and $1.30.

Good news comes out of the second quarter

But things are likely to get much better next year. For starters, adjusted gross margin has improved sequentially for two consecutive quarters. That's a sign that the company's efforts are starting to show results. Also, management is decidedly more positive today than it was just a couple of quarters ago. 

The evidence of this is in the low end of the adjusted earnings guidance range, which was raised from zero up to $0.70 per share. Although the top end of the range fell from $2.00 per share down to $1.30, the bottom end is the bigger news. Basically, the worst-case scenario that management thought could happen doesn't appear to have happened. And still the big story is going to be 2024.

When Stanley Black & Decker started its turnaround effort, the company suggested that it would get back to adjusted earnings of between $4.00 and $5.00 per share in a couple of years. It was pressed on that longer-term guidance during the most recent earnings call and didn't back down from its projections. There were some caveats, of course, since Stanley Black & Decker can't control economic cycles, but 2024 is likely to be a very good year, relatively speaking.

Just how good? If adjusted earnings come in at the low end of $0.70 per share in 2023 and the low end of $4 in 2024, earnings will have increased more than fivefold in just a single year. And that's the worst-case scenario based on current guidance. If earnings are at the top end in 2023 and the low end in 2024, they will still have increased more than threefold. So even if management barely meets its 2024 adjusted earnings goal, there will be a lot of good news for currently beleaguered Stanley Black & Decker investors.

One more minor thing to consider

Stanley Black & Decker is clearly in turnaround mode, so risk-averse investors may not want to buy it. But it looks like the situation is starting to improve and that 2024 could be a big year in the turnaround effort. This brings the story back to the company's Dividend King status. Increasing a dividend for 50 or more consecutive years basically requires muddling through both good times and bad. This is clearly a bad time, yet the dividend was just raised a token $0.01 per share per quarter. 

That's a statement that the board thinks the company is still moving in the right direction. The company's improving financial results suggest more aggressive investors might want to take that sign to heart. It will probably be too late to act once earnings come in as projected, assuming they do, in 2024.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Stanley Black & Decker. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

22_08_22 Three people shopping in a hardware store for tools _MF Dload
Why Stanley Black & Decker Is Worth the Risk
 home improvement
Up 31% in 2023, Does This Value Stock Have Room to Run?
 Best Housing stocks to buy 2023
Why Shares in Stanley Black & Decker Soared in June
 A person uses a circular saw in a house.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in July
 22_02_16 A person holding a sledgehammer in front of a big hole in a wall _GettyImages-1279338623
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Snag While It's Still Trading at a Discount

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital render of a circuit board with a chip in the center, inscribed with the letters AI
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market
smart-investment-bank-analyst-on-wall-street
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying Hand Over Fist
Best Stocks to buy Aug 15 thumby
Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services