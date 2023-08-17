Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Adyen Stock Collapsed This Week

By Brett Schafer – Aug 17, 2023 at 7:39PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The payments processor posted a weak earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Adyen (ADYE.Y -36.47%) collapsed as much as 44% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Dutch payments processor posted slowing sales growth and compressing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins for the first half of 2023, which caused investors to reevaluate their positions. As of this writing, Adyen stock is down 28.6% year to date (YTD).

So what

If you just looked at the highlights in a vacuum, you'd think Adyen had a strong first half of 2023. Payments volume grew 23% year over year to 426 billion euros, revenue grew 21% year over year to 739 million euros, and the company generated 323 million euros in EBITDA. What's not to like?

But with some context, you can see why Adyen shares cratered this week. EBITDA was actually down 10% year over year with a margin of just 43%. Margins have compressed in recent quarters and are now significantly below management's long-term guidance of 65%. Yes, the company has a good excuse for this, as it just hired a bunch of engineers to take advantage of all the layoffs, but it looks like investors are skeptical regardless. Revenue growth has slowed considerably during the last few years. For example, in the first half of 2021, Adyen's revenue grew 46% year over year. 

Perhaps more important is the fact Adyen previously traded at a nosebleed valuation before this stock drop. Earlier in 2023, shares traded at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of close to 60, which is more than double the market average. That was pricing in strong revenue growth and margins that would expand (or at least stay stable) in the coming years. It is no surprise to see the stock tanking, then, with revenue growth decelerating and EBITDA margins compressing to 43%. 

Now what

Adyen still has a long tailwind at its back, with more payment volume going digital around the world. It is now one of the largest payment processors in the world and competes well with U.S. competitors such as Stripe and Global Payments

But the stock is still not cheap even after this week's plummet. Adyen has a market cap of 28 billion euros and generated 1.46 billion euros of revenue over the last 12 months. Even assuming it hits 65% EBITDA margins (which it isn't right now), that is just 950 million euros of EBITDA for an EV/EBITDA of 30. This is still above the market average. If you are going to buy the dip on Adyen stock, you need to believe it can expand its margins to its long-term guidance and continue growing revenue at 20%+ for the foreseeable future.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

payment
Love Fintech Stocks? This Dutch Payments Giant Should Be at the Top of Your Watch List
 adyen shopping payment
Adyen's Betting on Itself, and That Should Excite Long-Term Investors
 People celebrating 2023 New Years Eve with sparklers.
I'm Adding to This Stock I Bought in 2022
 Adyen credit card woman online shopping
Adyen's Growing on Its Own Terms. Does That Make It a Buy?
 Person paying with their phone.
Here's Why Adyen Stock Isn't as Expensive as You Might Think

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital render of a circuit board with a chip in the center, inscribed with the letters AI
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market
Best Stocks to Buy Now Real Talk
Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Long Term
Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
54.5% of Warren Buffett's $360 Billion Stock Portfolio Is in These 2 Blue Chip Stocks
cash dividends receiving holding hundreds franklins rich paid
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services