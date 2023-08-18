Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

The AI Revolution Is Just Getting Started: 2 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

By Danny Vena – Aug 18, 2023 at 5:35AM

Key Points

  • The latest generation of artificial intelligence -- generative AI -- could have a far-reaching impact on the trajectory of technology.
  • Some of the world's most famous investors are betting big on AI.
  • Billionaires scooped up shares of companies that could profit handsomely from the AI revolution.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The latest developments in AI could prove to be extremely lucrative for investors.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of technological innovation for years, but in 2023, the technology has gone viral. Generative AI is next-level technology that can generate original content and has the potential to be deployed in a vast number of use cases -- ranging from consumer to business applications. Its potential has investors scrambling to buy the companies best positioned to profit from the technology, and with good reason.

The next stage of the AI revolution could be extremely lucrative. Conservative estimates from analysts at Goldman Sachs put the economic opportunity at $7 trillion annually by 2030, while Morgan Stanley pegs the potential at roughly $6 trillion. While no one knows for sure how far the impact of generative AI will reach, there's no denying the opportunity is significant.

Even some of Wall Street's most prominent hedge fund billionaires are scooping up shares of AI-related stocks, intent on capitalizing from the current AI boom. Let's look at two AI-related growth stocks that billionaires are buying hand over fist.

A human-like head with lines of AI computer code reflected off the surface and projected on the nearby wall.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Microsoft: Getting a jump on the competition

Ken Griffin has a long, distinguished career on Wall Street, rising to prominence for predicting the 1987 stock market crash. The billionaire CEO and founder of Citadel Advisors continues to earn the respect of his peers. Last year, Citadel became the most successful hedge fund ever, generating a windfall of $16 billion in profits in 2022 -- while most others suffered from the downturn. 

It should come as no surprise that Citadel Advisors added to its already sizable stake in Microsoft (MSFT -1.10%) in the second quarter, snapping up more than 2 million additional shares, an increase of nearly 150%. That brings its total holdings to more than 3.41 million shares, worth more than $1.1 billion as of the market close on Monday. 

Microsoft was among the first to recognize the revolutionary potential of OpenAI's ChatGPT and generative AI. The company arguably helped stoke the wildfire of interest in the technology by taking a $13 billion stake in OpenAI. With a valuation estimated at $29 billion, that amounts to a hefty 45% stake. 

Microsoft took the very public step of integrating ChatGPT into its Bing search browser. Just last month, the company went further, introducing a host of products and services underpinned by generative AI functionality.

The most high-profile of these is Microsoft 365 Copilot, which the company says can "generate an update from the morning's meetings, emails, and chats to send to the team; get you up to speed on project developments from the last week; or create a SWOT analysis from internal files and data from the web." Microsoft said it will charge $30 per user per month, which will add an entirely new revenue stream. 

Make no mistake: Griffin's reasons for boosting his Microsoft stake go far beyond AI. The company is an enterprise and consumer leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) and is one of the big three in cloud computing, which he no doubt finds appealing. Microsoft's history of growth and stable businesses provide a strong backdrop while the billionaire waits for the vast opportunity of AI to play out.

2. Nvidia: Providing the computational horsepower

Billionaire philanthropist and hedge fund manager David Tepper has a long track record of success on Wall Street and is "arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation," according to Forbes. He founded and heads up Appaloosa Management, which has $5.39 billion in assets under management. Tepper "has consistently outperformed his industry peers and the broader global markets since inception," according to his bio posted by Carnegie Mellon University, where he serves on the board of advisors. 

Appaloosa added to its already sizable stake in Nvidia (NVDA -0.33%), buying an additional 870,000 shares in the second quarter and increasing its stake by 580%. This brings its total holdings to 1 million Nvidia shares worth more than $446 million (as of Monday's close) and representing more than 8% of Appaloosa's portfolio. 

Nvidia is best known for the graphics processing units (GPUs) that render lifelike images in video games. However, the parallel processing capability -- which can run a vast number of mathematical calculations simultaneously -- helped Nvidia chips become the processor of choice for running massive generative AI algorithms. Nvidia is already the champ in machine learning -- an area of AI that developed self-improving algorithms -- with an estimated 95% market share, according to data provided by New Street Research. 

While the significant potential for generative AI was no doubt a factor, Nvidia's industry leadership in gaming, cloud computing, and data centers were likely the primary reasons behind Tepper's decision to increase his stake, with the upside from AI merely a delightful bonus. 

Danny Vena has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Thinking robot
ChatGPT-Infused Bing Is "Cute" but Hasn't Become the "Google-Killer" Some Were Calling for
 A couple reviewing a statement.
Is a Big Dividend Hike Coming for Microsoft's Stock?
 playing console video game controller
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 2 Are Great Buys
 A digital render of a circuit board with a chip in the center, inscribed with the letters AI
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market
 tablet thinking office
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/18/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Best Stocks to Buy Now Real Talk
Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Long Term
palantir investors need to know
Here's What Palantir Stock Investors Need to Know About Its AI
Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
54.5% of Warren Buffett's $360 Billion Stock Portfolio Is in These 2 Blue Chip Stocks
Pharmacist talking to patient.
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services