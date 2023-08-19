Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

How Egregiously Overpriced Is Shopify Stock Really?

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Aug 19, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • Shopify reported stellar growth in Q2 2023, but some investors worry about valuation.
  • Shopify still has work to do, but its actual operations are indeed cash profitable.
  • This isn't a cheap stock, but it also isn't absurdly valued if you think the long-term growth story is still alive.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Thanks to lots of non-operating financial considerations, this is one tricky business to get a handle on.

Shopify (SHOP -0.15%) has gone on the offensive again -- but this time, in the wake of the post-pandemic throttling of the e-commerce industry, Shopify's pioneering efforts are in right-sizing its operations.

Earlier this year, the company announced a sizable layoff of employees and sold its logistics business for a hefty loss (following the acquisition of Deliverr in 2022). The latter, in particular, was a bold move to try to reverse what management quickly came to believe was a mistaken investment.

Through it all, Shopify reported a 31% year-over-year increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2023 as it continues its relentless expansion. But some investors are still worried about the company's losses and contend the stock is overpriced. But is it really?

Three items to monitor

Shopify reported a very steep generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating loss in Q2 2023 of $1.64 billion on revenue of $1.69 billion. Ouch!

Shopify has become something of a poster child for inflated valuation and loss-generating businesses common during the 2021 stock market cloud-computing boom. And it clearly still has work to do to get itself in tip-top financial shape. However, it's important to consider a few items, a couple of them one-time expenses, obscuring Shopify's true ability to operate sustainably.

First is the sale of the logistics business, including Deliverr. Back in 2019, when Shopify announced its Fulfillment Network, there was excitement (from myself included) about the long-term potential to offer small businesses some of the same shipping capabilities as Amazon. But it became increasingly clear that building and operating warehouses is a low-margin game and one that didn't jive with Shopify's software-driven business model.

It's a painful exit, but the band-aid is being ripped off quickly. Shopify announced a $1.34 billion impairment loss on the sale of logistics to start-up Flexport, with Shopify boosting its investment stake in the private company to 17% (more on that momentarily) in the process. At least this $1.34 billion impairment is now in the rearview mirror, and Shopify can get back to focusing on higher-margin software -- including partnering with third-party shipping services via software integration.

Second, Shopify incurred severance expenses in Q2, also a one-time event. Specifically, $148 million of cash expenses and $165 million in non-cash employee stock-based compensation (SBC) were reported to close out employee incentives left from the logistics sale. As for the SBC, Shopify reported $280 million in total in the second quarter, but when subtracting the $165 million accelerated stock payout, total SBC would have been $115 million -- a reduction from the $139 million in SBC reported a year ago.

And third, there are equity investments, which now include more debt convertible to stock in Flexport and also holdings in Global-e Online and Affirm Holdings. From June 2022 to June 2023 (the end of Shopify's Q2), Global-e is back on the mend, while Affirm is still down. In total, Shopify reported a gain in equity value of $281 million. For the sake of getting a pulse on the company's true ability to turn a profit from its own business, let's subtract that, too.

With these items considered, Shopify actually reported an adjusted operating profit margin of 9% in Q2 2023 and an adjusted net income profit margin of 11%. Free cash flow in the quarter was $97 million. Again, there's still work to do, but things aren't as bad at Shopify as they appear on the surface.

Is the stock overpriced?

Now, how about the stock valuation? Shares are again pushing into premium territory at 11 times trailing-12-month sales, perhaps a bit too elevated a price to pay for a company still fighting its way to GAAP profitability. After all, mighty Amazon trades for just 2.6 times trailing-12-month sales. But is it really an egregious price tag for Shopify?

Given how messy Shopify's financials are, it's difficult to say exactly. However, I'm inclined to believe it isn't that ludicrous a premium, given the company is once again forecasting 20%-plus revenue growth for its next quarter (which would put the Q3 total at about $1.6 billion). Additionally, management said free cash flow in Q3 2023 would be higher than the free cash flow generated the entire first half of the year (which, for the record, was $183 million).

That implies Shopify is on a path to exceed 10% free-cash-flow margins on full-year revenue of about $7 billion and is now putting one-time non-cash expenses behind it. The company's market cap is currently $71 billion, so this is certainly a premium-priced stock (let's call it 100 times expected full-year 2023 free cash flow).

Given the current situation, I'm not adding to my Shopify position. However, I wouldn't say the sticker price is all that shocking, especially if you're working under the assumption that the company can continue growing its sales by double-digit percentages and expand its profit margins. With Shopify refocusing on e-commerce software services, that certainly isn't an absurd expectation.

I'm a Shopify fan and still plan to hold for the ultra-long term.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Affirm, Amazon.com, Global-e Online, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$53.14 (-0.15%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

shopify-stock
Shopify Stock: Buy the Dip?
 MFM_20230803
Is E-Commerce Still Booming?
 computers office getty 6.2.17
Is the Worst Over for Shopify's Stock?
 Investor 54
A Bullish Signal for Wall Street: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 bull_market_1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Rally

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 67, or 70? Statistically Speaking, There's a Clear-Cut Answer
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Superlative Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
A digital rendering of computer chips, with one labelled AI
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 25% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Buffett13 TMF
78% of Warren Buffett's $360 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 6 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services