Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is Shopify's Stock a Buy Now?

By Lawrence Nga – Aug 19, 2023 at 11:30AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Buying Shopify stock today might be tempting, but it's risky.

Shopify Inc (SHOP -0.15%), a leading e-commerce company, delivered a solid second-quarter 2023 performance, with revenue increasing 31% year over year and cash flows turning from negative $87 million to a positive $97 million.

Despite reporting solid numbers, Shopify's stock price has since fallen 21% after the earnings announcement. Should investors take this opportunity to buy the stock?

Person at desk working on laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

The worst may be over for Shopify

In 2022, investors had concerns that Shopify's best days were behind it. That year, Shopify reported that gross merchandise value (GMV) grew just 12%, significantly lower than the 47% growth in 2021. GMV growth rate reached a low of 11% in the second and third quarters of 2022.

While Shopify turned around the GMV growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 with 13% growth, it took the company another two quarters of improving GMV growth rates -- 15%and 17% in the first and second quarters of 2023 -- to signal to investors that the worst might be over. These growth rates were nowhere near what Shopify delivered in 2021, but the steadily improving trend gave investors hope of a gradual recovery.

Revenue also grew at a respectable 31% in the latest quarter, a considerable improvement from the 21% revenue growth in 2022. Besides, management's decision to sell its logistics arm has brought back the focus it needs to grow its software business.

Overall, Shopify has repositioned itself to resume its hyper-growth mode in the next few years.

Its long-term prospects look bright

Shopify's short-term prospects may not look overly exciting, but its long-term growth opportunity remains intact.

First, it can continue expanding its e-commerce market share in the U.S. and overseas. For perspective, Shopify had only a 2% market share in the U.S. retail market in 2021, giving it plenty of room to expand. And if you include the global opportunity, the addressable market increases greatly.

Besides growing its market share in GMV, Shopify can also increase its take rate (revenue divided by GMV) from existing merchants. It has gradually improved this rate from 2.68% in 2018 to 3.08% in 2023, thanks to its efforts in continuously adding new services and tools to help merchants sell better, both online and offline.

To capitalize on these opportunities, Shopify needs to sustain its innovation to create new tools to help customers succeed. Historically, the tech company has been quite good at this, growing its offering from simple storefronts to other services like payment, financing, point-of-sale (POS) systems, the Shop app, and more.

If Shopify can continue to delight its customers with its ever-expanding suite of tools, it will naturally attract new merchants and retain existing ones. That will keep its growth machine spinning for many years.

But Shopify's stock remains expensive

After reaching its all-time-high price of $169, Shopify stock has fallen more than two-thirds to roughly $53. But despite the massive price correction, Shopify's stock remains pricey.

To put it into perspective, Shopify has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11 today, which is much lower than its five-year average of 28.7. But it is still unreasonably high compared to Amazon's P/S ratio of 2.6.

Shopify must execute flawlessly (and more) to justify its high valuation. If it fails to meet investors' high expectations, the stock price may fall to a lower valuation to reflect the new reality.

What does this mean for investors?

Shopify's latest quarterly performance indicates that the worst could be over for the company, even though it may take some time before Shopify returns to its good old days of hyper growth.

And with so many growth opportunities, it makes sense that investors are optimistic -- that's clear from its high stock valuation.

But here's the thing. A stock with good prospects doesn't necessarily translate into a great investment return. Investors must buy the stock at a reasonable price for a margin of safety and a reasonable upside opportunity.

While I'm not suggesting existing investors sell the stock, it will be risky for new investors to get on board now -- at least at the current valuation.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

e-commerce, shopping, online
How Egregiously Overpriced Is Shopify Stock Really?
 shopify-stock
Shopify Stock: Buy the Dip?
 MFM_20230803
Is E-Commerce Still Booming?
 computers office getty 6.2.17
Is the Worst Over for Shopify's Stock?
 Investor 54
A Bullish Signal for Wall Street: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
475%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 67, or 70? Statistically Speaking, There's a Clear-Cut Answer
Data center with IT specialist
Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Largest Stocks by 2030
Social Security 2022
Spousal Social Security Benefits: 5 Things All Married Couples Should Know
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Superlative Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services