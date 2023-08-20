Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Stocks I Will "Never" Sell

By Prosper Junior Bakiny – Aug 20, 2023 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • J&J has solid roots in the healthcare sector, and that won't change anytime soon.
  • Meta Platforms has a large audience it can monetize in a multitude of ways.
  • Amazon has developed an internal culture that is conducive to long-term success.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These businesses can stand the test of time.

Even long-term investors have to reevaluate their positions and occasionally offload some companies' shares. But some corporations look solid enough that they are hard to part ways with regardless of the economic environment. That depends on each investor's preference, of course.

For me, there are at least three stocks in my portfolio I don't anticipate getting rid of anytime soon: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.87%), Meta Platforms (META -0.65%), and Amazon (AMZN -0.57%). Here is why. 

1. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson needs no introduction -- it has been a leading healthcare company for a long time. Although that's no guarantee of the future, there are several reasons why I am confident that the drugmaker can still produce solid returns from here on out. Let's consider just three. First, J&J is an innovator -- it spends enough money on R&D expenses to routinely develop newer and better drugs and medical devices, two segments of the broader healthcare market in which it is deeply entrenched.

Second, we can point to Johnson & Johnson's solid fundamentals. Perhaps the best evidence of that is the company's AAA rating -- it is just one of the rare publicly traded corporations with a higher credit rating than the U.S. government itself. Johnson & Johnson did not earn this high honor by chance. It directly results from its strong balance sheet and consistent financial results over long periods.

Third, Johnson & Johnson distributes one of the safest dividends on the market. It has been increasing its payouts for 61 consecutive years, so it is a Dividend King. The past six decades have seen several market crashes and recessions, and despite these issues, J&J has continued to reward shareholders with dividend increases -- an impressive feat.

Although Johnson & Johnson has encountered legal headwinds, the company's excellent business gives me confidence as a shareholder that it can deal with the lawsuits it currently faces. So unless something catastrophic happens, I anticipate I'll remain a shareholder for good.

2. Meta Platforms 

Meta Platforms owns a portfolio of websites and apps that are among the most visited and downloaded in the world. The company has built a competitive edge thanks to its vast ecosystem, namely the network effect. The value of its services increases with use. Instagram provides a good example. People use the platform for various reasons: connect with friends, advertise their businesses, etc. The more users Instagram has, the more valuable it becomes to those ends.

As of the second quarter, Meta Platforms had 3.88 billion monthly active users, an increase of 6% year over year. That's nearly half of the population of the entire Earth that visits at least one of Meta Platforms' websites at least once a month. No wonder advertisers are attracted to the company's ecosystem like a moth to a flame. And although the ad market has struggled over the past year, it now seems to be rebounding.

More importantly, Meta Platforms can find more and more ways to monetize its users. It is currently attempting to do so on WhatsApp, which has arguably lagged the rest of its business in terms of monetization. But Meta Platforms is now making revenue from paid messaging and business messaging on the app. Meta Platforms could become an e-commerce hub over the long run as well, and it is still working on its ambitious metaverse project.

Meta Platforms has become such an integral part of people's lives that it is difficult to see that changing anytime soon. That, combined with the company's innovative potential, is why its business and financial results should remain strong for a long time. I am staying put. 

3. Amazon 

From its humble beginnings as an online bookseller, Amazon is now one of the leading technology companies, with a market cap of $1.4 trillion. The tech giant pulled that off largely thanks to a management team that wisely identified and strategically pursued exciting growth opportunities. That's how Amazon became the leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. The company is no longer led by its iconic founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos.

But the blueprint he left behind should allow Amazon to continue doing much of what has made it successful. E-commerce still has miles of growth left, as even in the U.S., most retail activity happens offline. In the first quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 15.1% of total retail sales in the country. E-commerce hasn't peaked yet, in all likelihood. Amazon will also benefit from cloud computing, where there is ample growth space left.

The company is looking at other opportunities, including generative artificial intelligence and healthcare. One of Amazon's biggest strengths is its competitive advantage, which it derives from several sources. The company boasts one of the most valuable brand names in the world, its e-commerce platform displays the network effect, and its cloud computing solutions arguably benefit from high switching costs.

And, of course, Amazon's consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow give it the funds to invest in plenty of other opportunities. Amazon's economic moat, proven innovative abilities, and multiple growth avenues make its stock worth owning forever, at least for me.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Amazon.com, Johnson & Johnson, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

nest with hundred dollar bills saving retirement nest egg
Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come
 Magnifying Glass Newspaper Stock Market Top Stock Buy Sell Getty
Meet the Only 2 Publicly Traded Companies With a Higher Credit Rating Than the U.S. Government
 Concerned person looking at a tablet.
Johnson & Johnson's Talc Problems Aren't Going Away
 Person working at a desk.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 Doctor with patient talking
Is Johnson & Johnson Stock a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
475%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 67, or 70? Statistically Speaking, There's a Clear-Cut Answer
woman with airpods in ear apple
Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock
Social Security 2022
Spousal Social Security Benefits: 5 Things All Married Couples Should Know
Data center with IT specialist
Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Largest Stocks by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services