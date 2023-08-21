Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Soaring Today

By Keith Noonan – Aug 21, 2023 at 1:07PM

Key Points

  • Palo Alto's Q4 report arrived with better-than-expected earnings.
  • The company's forward sales guidance missed the market's expectations.
  • But its profit targets are much stronger than Wall Street anticipated.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite a sales miss and slower growth on the horizon, the market loves Palo Alto's latest quarterly report.

What happened

Palo Alto Networks (PANW 15.84%) stock is seeing strong gains on the heels of its fourth-quarter earnings release for its last fiscal year, which ended July 31. The company's share price was up 16% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Palo Alto published its Q4 results after the market closed last Friday, reporting earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's targets. While the company's revenue of $1.95 billion fell short of the average analyst target by $10 million, its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.44 came in significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $1.29.

So what

Palo Alto's slight sales miss in Q4 hardly looks concerning given that it posted a strong earnings beat in the period. Even with sales falling a bit short of expectations, revenue was still up roughly 26% year over year in the quarter -- and sales for the full fiscal year were up 25% annually at $6.9 billion.

Gross profit margin and operating income margin beat expectations in Q4 and powered the earnings beat in the quarter. The company ended its recently completed fiscal year with its operating income margin up 500 basis points annually.  

Now what

For the first quarter, Palo Alto is guiding for billings between $2.05 billion and $2.08 billion -- suggesting growth of 18% year over year at the midpoint of the guidance range. Meanwhile, revenue for the period is projected to be between $1.82 billion and $1.85 billion -- good for growth of 17% at the midpoint of the target. While the average analyst estimate had called for sales of $1.93 billion in the period, signs that the company may be on track for better-than-expected profitability are increasing bullish sentiment surrounding the stock. 

For the full year, Palo Alto expects billings to come in between $10.9 billion and $11 billion, up roughly 19.5% annually at the midpoint. Revenue is projected to come in between $8.15 billion and $8.2 billion, increasing 18.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range and once again falling short of Wall Street's target for sales of $8.3 billion in the period. But the company's guidance for adjusted earnings in the year to be between $5.27 and $5.40 came in far ahead of the average analyst call for earnings of $4.95 per share in the period. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Palo Alto Networks Stock Quote
Palo Alto Networks
PANW
$242.90 (15.84%) $33.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 personal finance calculations
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 IT-security-employee
Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. Rapid7
 businessman working on laptop with diagram graph on computer
Palo Alto Networks: Bear vs. Bull
 Man-computer-cybersecurity
Better AI Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit Right Now
person sitting at a table using a smartphone
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.
oilfield worker
Warren Buffett Sells an 8%-Yielding Stock: Time to Follow?
0x0-ModelX_08
Why Tesla Stock Might Break Its Losing Streak Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services