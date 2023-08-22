Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Riot's Exponential Growth in 2023: Unveiling Its Promising Trajectory

By RJ Fulton – Aug 22, 2023 at 5:45AM

Key Points

  • Riot’s extremely low costs are leading to widening margins. 
  • With plans to add more miners and build new facilities, Riot’s production will only increase. 
  • Riot’s absence of debt will bode well for the company over the long term.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Bitcoin mining is a marathon, not a sprint -- and Riot is winning the race.

Bitcoin (BTC 0.07%) has shaken off some cobwebs, up more than 50% this year. Riding that momentum is one of the leading Bitcoin miners, Riot Platforms (RIOT -3.07%), up an astounding 210% in 2023 alone. 

The company released its Q2 2023 earnings report recently, and while it was a bit of a mixed bag, over the long term, Riot is in a position to dominate the Bitcoin mining industry. With fresh insights, it is becoming abundantly clear Riot is a no-brainer for investors looking for crypto exposure and easily the best option among publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. 

Rows of Bitcoin mining equipment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sideways production

In Bitcoin mining, hash rate is one of the most important metrics to analyze as it measures a company's computational power to mine Bitcoin. The thinking goes, the greater the hash rate, the more production. And when it comes to hash rate, Riot consistently ranks among the top. 

Hitting a new record of 10.7 exahashes per second (EH/s) in Q2, Riot's hash rate was up just 2% from last quarter but increased more than 143% year over year, a promising sign that Riot is expanding its mining capacity over the long term. 

Total production took a slight hit this quarter as the company mined 1,775 Bitcoins, an increase of 27% from last year but down from its all-time high in Q1 2023 of 2,115 Bitcoins. Fortunately, Bitcoin's price rally helped revenue grow 4% from the previous quarter despite the decrease in production.

Although revenue growth, production, and hash rate were relatively lackluster, Riot's continued growth in mining gross margin is encouraging. Up to 70% this last quarter and marking three consecutive increases, widening margins indicate the company can cover its direct production costs more effectively and ultimately inch it closer to generating net profit.

A unique business model

Electricity costs are one of the primary expenses for mining companies, and Riot's effective energy strategy is how it distinguishes itself from the competition.

Due to Riot's strategic location in Texas, it can implement a unique business model. Texas has an unregulated electricity market, allowing consumers to sell unused energy to the grid and enabling Riot to earn power curtailment credits to offset costs. This is especially helpful when the cost of energy is greater than the profits it would secure from mining, a scenario that happens when either the grid is under high demand or Bitcoin's price slips. When this happens, Riot can divert the energy back to the grid and still earn a profit.

Riot's power curtailment credits came in handy this quarter as total expenses increased 30% from last year. The company attributed this to expansion efforts at its Rockdale Facility, which required more staff and maintenance costs.

Despite growing expenses, Riot lowered its average production costs for the third quarter in a row. With average costs of just $8,389 per Bitcoin mined, Riot's distinct energy model and resource utilization make it the industry's most cost-effective miner.

Built for the long term

An integral part of Riot's goal of becoming the world's leading Bitcoin miner means expanding its capacity. Fortunately, a recent agreement with MicroBT, a producer of Bitcoin mining equipment, will do just that. With nearly 100,000 miners slated for delivery over the next two years, Riot will likely increase hash power by more than 200% to 35 EH/s, a level that would significantly outdo competitors.

These new miners will need a home, and Riot has one. Construction of its massive 1 gigawatt Corsicana Facility in Navarro County, Texas, is already underway, with the first phase expected to be complete by Q1 2024, bringing 400 megawatts of power online.

Although expansion of production and energy strategy is crucial for miner profitability, arguably the most attractive aspect of Riot is its unparalleled financial health. As it stands, Riot holds zero long-term debt, a feat none of its peers can come close to. 

With virtually no debt, the company can put all its cash flow toward production and ensure it can weather any turbulence in the Bitcoin market. Additionally, Riot has $289 million in reserves and 7,265 Bitcoins valued at more than $200 million, providing a significant cushion to manage unforeseen costs that might arise when constructing new facilities.

RIOT Total Long Term Debt (Annual) Chart

Data source: YCharts

Looking forward

While some miners, albeit not very many, produce more Bitcoins than Riot, none come close to its combination of low costs, efficiency, and financial well-being. Even though the shares remain highly correlated to Bitcoin's underlying price and the company has posted five quarters of net losses, Riot is better positioned over the long term than any of its competitors.

Likely the only obstacle separating Riot from turning a profit is a rebound in Bitcoin's price. Until that day comes, which is likely a matter of "when" rather than "if," Riot should be able to endure market uncertainties without sacrificing liquidity, a luxury its competitors can't afford. 

With shares currently down almost 50% in the wake of Q2 earnings and the subsequent broader market slump, investors seem to be focused on the near term. Instead, investors might be better off zooming out, understanding Riot's long-term prospects, and approaching the recent sell-off as a reason to grab a piece of the Bitcoin mining industry's clear-cut leader at a discount.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin and Riot Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

bitcoin hit by lightning crypto
Better Buy: Riot Platforms or CleanSpark?
 bitcoin cryptocurrency on Wall Street
Why Many Crypto Stocks Soared Last Month -- Without a Bitcoin Tailwind
 Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Better Buy: Riot Platforms or Marathon Digital
 bitcoin cryptocurrency on Wall Street
How Riot Platforms Stock Tripled in the First Half of 2023, And Then Kept Soaring
 cryptocurrency miner miners riot platform stock crypto mining fans blockchain bitcoin btc
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
475%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

oilfield worker
Warren Buffett Sells an 8%-Yielding Stock: Time to Follow?
person sitting at a table using a smartphone
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need.
Nvidia Stock NVDA Stock KEY Stock market Thumby
Why Nvidia Stock Is the Key to the Stock Market's Future: NVDA Earnings Preview, Price Targets, and Analysis
Apple-stock-AAPL
It's Time to Load Up on Apple Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services