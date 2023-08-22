Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Zoom Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Annual Guidance Raise

By Beth McKenna – Aug 22, 2023 at 8:59AM

Key Points

  • Second-quarter revenue grew 3.6% year over year, beating the 1% growth Wall Street had expected.
  • Adjusted earnings per share jumped 28%, speeding by the analyst consensus estimate of flat growth.
  • Management raised its annual guidance for the top and bottom lines.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In Q2, the videoconferencing specialist continued to pump out generous cash flows, but its enterprise business's year-over-year revenue growth continued to decelerate.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM 1.48%) stock gained 3.8% in Monday's after-hours trading, following the cloud-based communications company's release of its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended July 31).

The stock's rise is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding Wall Street's consensus estimates and management increasing its annual guidance on the top and bottom lines. 

Here's a look at Zoom's quarter and guidance centered around five key metrics.

1. Revenue rose 3.6%

For fiscal Q2, Zoom's revenue increased 3.6% year over year (and 4.5% in constant currency) to $1.14 billion. This result was higher than the $1.11 billion analysts were expecting and the company's guidance of $1.11 billion to $1.115 billion.

Growth was driven by the company's enterprise business, whose revenue grew 10% year over year to $659.5 million. The online segment's revenue declined 4.3% to $479.2 million.

The enterprise business's year-over-year revenue growth continued its deceleration. In the first quarter, this metric was 13%, and for the full fiscal year of 2023, it was 24%.

Customer Metric Fiscal Q2 2024 Change YOY 
Enterprise customers 218,100 6.9%
Customers contributing revenue of more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months 3,672 18%
Net-dollar expansion rate for enterprise customers in trailing 12 months 109% Down from 120% in the year-ago period
Online segment average monthly churn 3.2% An improvement of 40 basis points (0.4 percentage points)
Percentage of online business MRR* from online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months 72.8% Up 340 basis points (3.4 percentage points)

Data source: Zoom Video Communications. YOY = year over year. *MRR = monthly recurring revenue. 

The 109% net-dollar expansion rate means that existing customers expanded their spending with the company by an average of 9% year over year.

This metric has been declining. Last quarter, it was 112%. Enterprise customers have been cautious in their spending for some time due to uncertainties in the macro environment.

2. Adjusted operating income grew 17%

Income from operations under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $177.6 million, up 46% from the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, operating income landed at $461.7 million, up 17% year over year.

3. Adjusted EPS jumped 28%

GAAP net income was $182 million, or $0.59 per share, up from $0.15 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income came in at $409.6 million, or $1.34 per share, up 28% year over year.

Wall Street had been looking for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, so the company easily surpassed this profit expectation. It also beat its own guidance of $1.04 to $1.06 per share.

4. Operating cash flow surged 31%

The quarter's operating cash flow increased 31% year over year to $336 million. Free cash flow grew 26% to $229.4 million. 

Zoom's balance sheet remains a strength. The company ended the quarter with $6 billion in available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and no long-term debt.

5. Fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS is now expected to rise about 6% to 7%, rather than decline about 1% to 3%

Management issued third-quarter guidance and upwardly revised its annual outlook.

Metric Fiscal Q3 2024 Guidance

Fiscal Q3 2024 Projected Change YOY*

 Prior Fiscal 2024 Guidance Current Fiscal 2024 Guidance Fiscal 2024 Projected Change YOY*
Revenue $1.115 billion to $1.120 billion

1.2% to 1.6%

$4.465 billion to $4.485 billion

 $4.485 billion to $4.495 billion 

2.1% to 2.3%
Adjusted EPS $1.07 to $1.09 Flat to 1.9% $4.25 to $4.31 $4.63 to $4.67 5.9% to 6.9%

Data source: Zoom Video Communications. *Calculations by author.

In summary, Zoom Video Communications' report was a mixed bag. On the positive side, the quarter's adjusted EPS grew a relatively solid 13% and the company continues to generate strong cash flows. However, the continued deceleration in the enterprise business's year-over-year revenue growth is concerning. This dynamic is stemming in large part to the continued slide in this segment's net-dollar expansion rate.  

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Man watching TV, remote control in hand
Down 52% to 83%, These Colossal Growth Stocks Could Be Ready for a Surge
 facilitates a staff meeting while working from home video conference
Zoom Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 person talking on a headset facing a computer
Cathie Wood Is Buying Zoom Video Stock. Should You Join Her?
 happy-investor-checking-stocks-on-tablet
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
 closeup of hundred dollar bills
The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
486%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock chart down person keyboard
Billionaire "Shark Tank" Investor Kevin O'Leary Says Michael Burry's Bearish Bet on the S&P 500 Is "Very Risky"
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Prediction: 3 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030
golden egg with Roth on it
1 Excellent Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You Opened Sooner
tesla-stock-buy-cybertuck
3 Catalysts to Take Tesla Stock to $300

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services