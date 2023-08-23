Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is Sarepta Therapeutics Stock a Top Growth Vehicle?

By George Budwell – Aug 23, 2023 at 1:00PM

Key Points

  • Wall Street is expecting big things from the rare disease specialist Sarepta Therapeutics in 2023 and beyond.
  • However, the company does face some important challenges that could stunt its growth.
  • All in all, Sarepta Therapeutics is a high-risk, high-reward growth play that may appeal to risk-tolerant investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An upcoming data readout could fuel another rally in the biotech's shares.

Growth stocks have hit a rough patch lately. The Nasdaq Composite, a benchmark for many growth-oriented companies, has declined by about 5% since the beginning of August, and many individual growth stocks have suffered even bigger losses. However, this recent weakness probably won't persist for much longer. Smart investors, therefore, may want to use this pullback to load up on high-quality growth stocks before the start of another bullish trend. 

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT 1.46%), a biotechnology company developing RNA-based medicines, gene-edited products, and gene therapies for rare diseases, stands out as a particularly interesting candidate in the growth stock landscape right now. The main reason is that analysts covering the stock think the biotech company could deliver gains in excess of 56% over the next 12 months. Read on to find out more about this potentially explosive growth stock.

What's behind Wall Street's optimistic take?

This bullishness stems from the recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Elevidys. Elevidys is a groundbreaking gene therapy designed to treat the root cause of the inherited muscle-wasting disease known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The therapy is presently approved on an accelerated basis by the FDA for ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 to 5 years old. Sarepta co-developed the landmark gene therapy with Swiss drugmaker Roche

The duo is gearing up to announce pivotal-stage results later this year that hold the potential to expand Elevidys' eligible patient population to include children as old as 7. An expanded label could elevate the drug's peak sales into the $4-billion-a-year territory, according to commentary from both Sarepta and Roche.

Apart from this sizable peak sales forecast, Elevidys also comes with several built-in advantages over more traditional drugs, such as premium pricing power, a potentially longer-than-normal commercial shelf life due to the challenges associated with treating DMD, along with a less onerous reimbursement process. There is also enormous demand for DMD treatments capable of bending the curve on this devastating condition. 

However, Sarepta isn't without risk. Pfizer, along with several other top biopharmas, is attempting to break Sarepta's virtual monopoly on DMD. There's no guarantee these companies will succeed in the clinic, but there's a good chance Sarepta will eventually face some form of competition in the DMD marketplace in the near future.

Another important consideration is the biotech's substantial regulatory risk. The FDA could pull Elevidys from the market if the drug's confirmatory trial data don't live up to expectations. Although Sarepta does have three other DMD drugs on the market (Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45), this Roche-partnered gene therapy is widely expected to be the biotech's main growth driver in the short term. Hence, an unfavorable outcome in the therapy's ongoing confirmatory trial would likely cause its shares to fall in a significant manner.

Time to buy?

Sarepta's stock may not be suitable for risk-averse investors, as it depends on the success of its clinical trials, its regulatory filings, as well as the development of rival DMD therapies. However, for those who are willing to take on some risk and have a long-term horizon, this newly minted large-cap biotech stock may offer an attractive opportunity to invest in a company with the potential to generate significant revenue growth in the future.

George Budwell has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 Patient sitting on hospital bed.
2 Biotech Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now
 Scientists examining a culture with masks(1)
Sarepta Therapeutics' Stock Is Down 14% in 1 Month, So Why Does Wall Street Expect It to Rise 65%?
 Businessman with a chart looking at his computer.
Is Sarepta Therapeutics' Gene Therapy in Danger of Not Obtaining FDA Approval?
 woman and girl talking to doctor in hospital room healthcare medicine insurance mother daughter
Why Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Are Dropping Wednesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
486%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/23/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Three smiling people skydiving together
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Super Stock Down 96% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
at&t verizon great news
Great News for AT&T Stock and Verizon Stock Investors
A person studying graphs on a large monitor linked to a laptop
1 Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-in to Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
top-stock-to-buy-warren-buffett
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Top Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Load Up On Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services