Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Soared Today

By Jon Quast – Aug 23, 2023 at 11:29AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Profit expectations have more than doubled since the start of the year.

What happened

Things are looking up for apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF 24.89%) and that's why the stock is up a whopping 25% as of 10:45 a.m. ET and hitting its highest price in a decade. The boost to investor enthusiasm came after the company reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2023.

In Q2 (which ended in July), Abercrombie & Fitch generated net sales of $935 million, which was a strong increase of 16% year over year and driven by particular strength in its Abercrombie brand. 

So what

Expectations were low to start Abercrombie's fiscal 2023. Management only guided for 1% to 3% year-over-year net sales growth for the year. But so far, the business is crushing those expectations. 

By exceeding expectations for net sales, Abercrombie is also much more profitable than previously expected. In Q2, the company had an operating margin of 9.6%, significantly exceeding its original guidance of 4% to 5% for the year.

Ultimately, it's the company's improved profitability that's driving the incredible 122% year-to-date gain for the stock.

Now what

Abercrombie & Fitch's management raised its full-year guidance at the end of the fiscal first quarter. But with today's hot results, it's raising guidance again. The company now expects to grow net sales 10% for the year -- a far cry from the high end of its original guidance. Moreover, it expects a full-year operating margin of 8% to 9%.

In short, Abercrombie & Fitch's full-year expectations for its operating profit are now more than double its original expectations. Therefore, considering the stock has more than doubled since the start of 2023, I believe its gains are justified.

The thing to watch from here will be Abercrombie's ability to sustain success. Right now, it's delivering some of its best growth in years. If it can keep building on this, it suggests that management is doing something right. By contrast, reversion to the mean would suggest that present results are just normal ebbs and flows in the apparel industry, and nothing special that Abercrombie is doing.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch
ANF
$51.41 (24.89%) $10.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

woman-shopping-outside
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 100 dollar bills in mini shopping cart
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Was Zooming Higher This Week
 surprise investor news coffee
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Skyrocketed Today
 Retail stocks - GettyImages-670741276
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Surged Today
 three-shoppers-mall
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

Three smiling people skydiving together
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Super Stock Down 96% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
at&t verizon great news
Great News for AT&T Stock and Verizon Stock Investors
Wallet Count Cash Bills Money Four Hundred Dollars Credit Card Invest Retire Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
A person studying graphs on a large monitor linked to a laptop
1 Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-in to Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services