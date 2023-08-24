Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why AerSale Stock Is Up Big This Week

By Lou Whiteman – Aug 24, 2023 at 12:55PM

Key Points

  • AerSale said this week that it had completed certification flight testing for its AerAware product.
  • AerAware is an enhanced vision system for older model Boeing 737s.
  • The product, if successful, would provide AerSale with a business that has software-like margins, and could be big step up for the company.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An important new product reached a key milestone.

What happened

AerSale (ASLE -1.09%) completed a major milestone toward commercializing a highly anticipated product, and its stock took flight as a result. Shares of AerSale had gained 10% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on hopes that the new product would soon be ready for commercialization.

So what

AerSale is an aerospace company focused primarily on the sale and lease of used aircraft, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for plane owners. The company's core business of remodeling and selling aircraft has been sluggish this year as a result of a slowdown in demand for cargo lift. But one of its more promising future offerings is making progress on moving through the regulatory approval process.

Late Monday, AerSale announced it had successfully completed all certification flight testing for AerAware, an enhanced flight vision system for older Boeing models. Prior to the completion of the tests, the Federal Aviation Administration approved all modifications to the system.

"We are pleased to reach this milestone in the development of AerAware, and we look forward to proceeding to Supplemental Type Certification and commercialization of the product," said CEO Nicolas Finazzo in a press release.

Now what

From the moment AerSale joined the public markets back in 2020, a lot of the focus from investors has been on the potential for AerAware. Thousands of 737s are airborne at any given time, and many of them are the older models that AerAware is designed for. If the product gains traction as the company hopes it will, it would have an easy path toward developing similar systems for other aircraft and expanding its potential market.

AerSale's not there yet, but it's a lot closer now with the completion of these flight tests. Investors are understandably excited about what this could mean for the company in the quarters to come.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerSale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Airplane maintenance with ladders in hangar Getty
Why AerSale Stock Is Down Big Today
 Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar Getty
Why AerSale Stock Is Losing Altitude Today
 Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar Getty
Why AerSale Stock Is Falling Today
 Engineer using flashlight to analyze airplane part source getty
Why AerSale Stock Is Falling Today
 Engineer using flashlight to analyze airplane part source getty
Why AerSale Stock Is Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

20210408_BaxTowner_Cruise_CamA_GOLDENGATE_DETAIL_A9_904736
Warren Buffett Dumps 45% of This Auto Stock: Time to Panic?
VinFast Auto electric cars
Why VinFast Auto Stock Surged Another 53% Today
older couple bills personal finance investing
4 Things Retirees Need to Know About Income Taxes on Social Security Benefits
Social Media User
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services