Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Big Stocks to Watch Next Week

By Rick Munarriz – Aug 25, 2023 at 11:55AM

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike, Five Below, and Salesforce are all reporting quarterly results after the market close next Wednesday.
  • CrowdStrike is hoping to deliver another "beat and raise" performance.
  • Five Below and Salesforce are growing a lot slower than CrowdStrike, but they expect year-over-year improvement on both ends of their income statements.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There are some major names reporting financial results in an otherwise quiet week ahead.

Earnings season has slowed down now, but it doesn't mean that market-moving stock reports are over until October. A handful of popular companies are delivering fresh financials next week. They can move the market.

CrowdStrike (CRWD 1.53%), Five Below (FIVE 0.90%), and Salesforce (CRM 1.42%) are some of the names that I'll be watching out for. Let's go over why you may want to keep on eye on their quarterly updates, too.

CrowdStrike 

Nothing matters more for a business than protecting itself from hackers and other baddies in cyberspace, and CrowdStrike has emerged as a leading provider of cloud-based security solutions for enterprises. The stock has risen 40% so far this year, and it's hoping to keep the gains coming when it reports on Wednesday afternoon. 

CrowdStrike had a "beat and raise" performance last time. It has routinely clocked in ahead of Wall Street targets for adjusted earnings, but the company also broke out of the red for the quarter on a reported basis. It was the market darling's first positive non-adjusted earnings as a public company.

Someone pondering a bag of cash as a thought bubble.

Image source: Getty Images.

Analysts see revenue climbing 35% in next week's report, the midpoint of the guidance that CrowdStrike itself provided three months ago. Those same Wall Street pros are forecasting adjusted earnings to climb at an even heartier 56% clip. With its history of beating analyst expectations and the stock's big gains, it's fair to say that it will need more than just a garden variety beat after the market close on Wednesday.

CrowdStrike is popular for a reason. It's a rising star gaining market share in a growing niche. There are few things more appetizing than a company carving out a thicker slice of an expanding pie. It also has a cash-rich balance sheet, providing a safety net if the economy goes south, as well as giving it the opportunity to make a strategic acquisition if its buoyant stock price isn't acceptable currency. CrowdStrike is definitely a name to watch in the coming week.  

Five Below

Shifting gears to the shopping space, retailers make up many of the companies reporting this time of year given fiscal years concluding at the end of January. Five Below also issues its latest financials on Wednesday afternoon, discussing its fiscal second quarter for the three months that ended in July.

True to its name, Five Below is a deep discounter where most of the items it sells are priced at the $5 level or below. The Philadelphia-based retailer prides itself on being more than just a discounter, taking a "cheap chic" approach that has appealed to younger audiences. It's not just dollar-store junk or cheap consumable essentials that draw customers to the 1,367-store chain.

A few thrift stores that have already reported this earnings season have held up well on the top line, but flopped on the bottom line. Deal-seeking shoppers are spending more on food and other consumables, items that historically carry much leaner margins than mainstream products. Thankfully, Five Below's offerings skew toward higher-margin evergreen merchandise. Analysts see sales and earnings growth in the low teens, which also happens to be the age of a strong target audience. 

Salesforce

Also jumping in on the Aug. 30 post-close earnings party, Salesforce will offer its fiscal second-quarter numbers on Wednesday afternoon. With its $200 billion market cap, Salesforce is one of the largest companies reporting earnings results next week.

Growth has slowed for the cloud computing pioneer that many organizations rely on for their customer relationship management (CRM) needs. The 18% top-line gain it posted in fiscal 2023 is its weakest increase in at least the last 20 years. Revenue continues to decelerate sharply early in fiscal 2024, with Salesforce prioritizing bottom-line gains and efficiency over top-line growth.

Rick Munarriz has a position in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$147.67 (1.53%) $2.22
Salesforce Stock Quote
Salesforce
CRM
$208.43 (1.42%) $2.92
Five Below Stock Quote
Five Below
FIVE
$176.68 (0.90%) $1.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

statistic_id497965_endpoint-security-market-size-worldwide-2022-2027
This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains
 Artificial Intelligence AI Robot Big Data Bull Market Stock Chart Getty
3 Tech Stocks Already Using Artificial Intelligence to Their Advantage
 GettyImages-1452877140
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy for Next-Generation Growth
 technician works from a laptop in a data center
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August
 GettyImages-1489415049
Got $10,000? Here Are 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy.

Our Most Popular Articles

Older woman looking at calendar
Only 7 Weeks Until Next Year's Social Security Increase Is Announced. Here's How Big a Raise You Can Expect.
Investor - GettyImages-1125967385
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars Like Nvidia
Buffett11 TMF
Warren Buffett Will Collect $4.31 Billion in Annual-Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services