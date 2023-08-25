Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After Beating Earnings, Can Deere & Co. Weather a Potential Tractor-Market Slump?

By Nicholas Robbins – Aug 25, 2023 at 5:39AM

Key Points

  • Deere & Co. outperformed earnings estimates, highlighting its potential in the market despite uncertainties.
  • Favorable market conditions and improved supply-chain stability contributed to the company's strong performance.
  • Shifts in grain prices could impact Deere's prospects, but its strong earnings offer resilience.

Deere & Co.'s recent earnings victory showcases resilience in an ever-changing agricultural market.

Deere & Co. (DE -1.94%) recently seized the spotlight with a remarkable achievement -- surpassing earnings-per-share estimates by over 24%, capping off a full year of beating earnings estimates. As the agricultural market faces traditional cyclical shifts and potential uncertainties, investors may wonder if recent victories can safeguard the company from a market downturn. A careful examination that digs into the potency of Deere's earnings triumph against the backdrop of an often fickle agricultural industry could offer further insight.

Robust earnings propel Deere & Co. forward

The third quarter of 2023 marked a milestone for Deere. The major equipment supplier, which also has heavy stakes in financial services, reported net income of over $2.9 billion, a substantial leap from the previous year's $1.8 billion. A 10% surge in net sales complemented this stellar performance. Such results underscore Deere's execution and its advantageous positioning as a leader within the industry. Sturdy order books bolster this achievement, showcasing effective capitalization on opportunity.

The company's global net sales and revenues grew by an impressive 12% to reach $15.801 billion for the quarter ended in July. Over a span of nine months, net sales witnessed a remarkable surge of 24%, reaching over $45.8 billion. Each of these elements showcases a resilience and strength both of current market conditions and the strategy employed by Deere's leadership to sustain growth and continue to build on previous successes. These figures further illustrate how Deere continues to exceed expectations in a highly dynamic agriculture market, as supply chain woes continue to subside, offering opportunity for Deere to escalate manufacturing and work through a backlog of deliveries.

John C. May, the company's chairman and CEO, emphasized that Deere continues to capitalize on current favorable market conditions and a progressively improving operational landscape. The company revised its full-year net income upward to a range of $9.75 billion to $10 billion. Such optimism underscores the company's confidence in its future trajectory.

Deere's strategic resilience amid market fluctuations

As the market anticipates potential headwinds due to the traditionally cyclic nature of agriculture and tractor purchases, Deere's strategic foresight and resilient financial performance position it as a stalwart and consistent player in the evolving landscape. Amid the uncertainties, the company's prudent business plans and adaptability contribute to its lasting success. Deere's Smart Industrial Strategy makes it easier for the company to capitalize on potential upswings as supply chain logistics return to a new normal, and the Smart Industrial model helps anticipate market cycles so production may adjust accordingly. 

These strategies and initiatives ultimately help investors build confidence in the company's ability to weather market volatilities. They offer further support for the belief that Deere's strategic approach allows it to navigate fluctuations while ensuring growth potential.

Should crop prices shift unexpectedly, the tractor industry faces the very real possibility of a slump, which could threaten both small and large agricultural manufacturing plans and slow the growth of Deere's order books. Lowered grain prices could leave farmers hesitant to make new purchases. However, the demand for equipment remains robust, particularly within the large agriculture segment.

Deere's eggs don't all rest in the same proverbial basket. Along with large agriculture, inroads into construction and forestry as well as financial services help bolster the storied manufacturing organization's bottom line. Net sales in construction and forestry gained 14% over the previous year, and operating profits for the same segment rose by an impressive 39%. Small agriculture and turf sales only rose by 3%, but operational profits in this segment climbed 33% over the previous year. Financial services also saw a 3% gain in net income over the same period in the previous year. 

Resilience prevails amid uncertainties

The North American agricultural market benefits from a solid price foundation as fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical events continue to limit grain supplies. As supply goes down, prices go up, but these same elements could have a major effect on farm profitability should they swing the other way, limiting new or used equipment purchases. Despite potential shifts and unforeseen obstacles, conditions demonstrate notable support for pricing and provide opportunities for companies prepared to seize them.

While the future of the agricultural market at large remains uncertain, Deere's recent earnings triumph underscores its resilience and adaptability. Strategic execution and positive market fundamentals contribute to the company's confidence in the near term. As investors evaluate the landscape, the prudent approach appears to be one of vigilance.

Armed with insights into Deere's ability to navigate market fluctuations, investors would do well to hold their positions and await clearer signs to avoid shifts that could potentially undermine long-term gains. As it continues to showcase exceptional strength, Deere's steadfastness confirms the company's place as a beacon of stability when facing potential, only sometimes proverbial, storms.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Deere. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

