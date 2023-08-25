Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why VinFast Auto Stock Surged 312% This Week

By Neha Chamaria – Aug 25, 2023 at 12:00PM

Key Points

  • Vietnam-based VinFast Auto stock debuted in the U.S. 10 days ago.
  • VinFast Auto is targeting the U.S. and European markets for growth.
  • VinFast's new electric SUV's EPA range rating has impressed the markets.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The newly listed electric vehicle maker is bringing more cars to the U.S. and setting up a factory here.

What happened

It's only been 10 days since VinFast Auto (VFS 25.02%) stock started trading in the U.S. after going public through a special purpose acquisition company, but its run-up since its initial public offering (IPO) has stunned the markets. This week alone, the electric vehicle (EV) stock is up a jaw-dropping 312% through 10 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

VinFast is part of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, owned by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong. The EV maker started to create a buzz much before its IPO when it said it expects to grow sales significantly this year as it strives to break into the U.S. and European markets. VinFast already has a leading market share in Vietnam's passenger EV market, according to BNI Research.

Earlier this week, VinFast stock doubled in one day after it gave EV enthusiasts a glimpse into the kind of electric cars it's making. VinFast announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) range ratings for its new all-electric seven-passenger SUV, VF 9, surpassed the company's own estimates. VinFast said its VF 9 Eco trim has a certificated EPA range of 330 miles while the Plus trim has a certified EPA range of 291 miles. The models are priced at $83,000 and $91,000, respectively, and are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems.

Importantly, VinFast said that while the VF 9 is already available for sale in Vietnam, it expects to export the model to North America this year. This will be the second VinFast model for North America. So far, it has shipped two batches of its VF 8 compact SUV to the market.

VinFast also released some important numbers this week to give the markets an idea about its production and sales. Specifically, VinFast delivered 11,300 EVs in the first half of 2023 and has 26,000 EV reservations as of June 30. As of that date, the company has 122 showrooms for electric cars, including some in Europe, and double the number of showrooms, dealers, and workshops for e-scooters.

Now what

VinFast currently has an annual production capacity of 300,000 units and expects to add another 150,000 units to its capacity if its first factory in the U.S. starts production in 2025 as planned. The North Carolina facility is also VinFast's first EV factory outside of Vietnam.

These updates, of course, gave the markets a lot to chew on, and VinFast stock kept surging higher and higher this week. Its market capitalization has surpassed $130 billion already. Can this EV stock live up to the hype? You may want to learn more about VinFast Auto and the stock's valuation to find an answer to that question.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

VinFast Auto Ltd. Stock Quote
VinFast Auto Ltd.
VFS
$61.26 (25.02%) $12.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

stockrising
Why VinFast Auto Jumped Today and Nearly Quadrupled This Week
 VinFast VF 8 electric cars on the road
What Is VinFast Auto and Why Is the Stock Up Over 240% in 5 Days?
 VinFast Auto electric cars
Why VinFast Auto Stock Surged Another 53% Today
 stockscrashing
Why VinFast Auto Stock Swung Wildly Today After Doubling Yesterday
 data sheet stocks green arrow up
Why New IPO Stock VinFast Surged 94% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Older woman looking at calendar
Only 7 Weeks Until Next Year's Social Security Increase Is Announced. Here's How Big a Raise You Can Expect.
Investor - GettyImages-1125967385
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars Like Nvidia
Buffett11 TMF
Warren Buffett Will Collect $4.31 Billion in Annual-Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services