Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Aug 27, 2023 at 6:37AM

Key Points

  • As Warren Buffett has said, you don’t need to do extraordinary things with your investments to get extraordinary results.
  • These three stocks could help you build a million-dollar retirement nest egg while still allowing you to sleep at night.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You might be surprised how much seemingly small investments can compound over time.

If you ask a group of Americans how much they want to have in savings by retirement, there's a good chance that the most common answer you'll hear is $1 million. While the question of whether $1 million will be enough for you is another issue, the fact remains that a seven-figure nest egg is a popular target.

One of the most surefire ways to build your own million-dollar (or more) nest egg is to invest in a portfolio of high-quality stocks that are likely to grow over time, and to keep adding to your brokerage account no matter what the stock market as a whole is doing.

With that in mind, here are three excellent stocks that could not only help you build your nest egg over time, but that can do so without excessive volatility.

I've been buying this stock for over a decade

Realty Income (O -0.64%) was one of the first dividend stocks I ever bought, and I've been building my position in it for over a decade. If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and owns a portfolio of more than 13,000 properties, most of which are occupied by top quality operators of recession-resistant businesses.

Since listing on the NYSE in 1994, Realty Income, which has a 5.5% dividend yield as of this writing, has generated 14.2% annualized returns for investors, and it has done so with half of the volatility of the S&P 500 index. To put this into perspective, a $10,000 investment when Realty Income went public 29 years ago would be worth about $461,000 today.

The best investment most Americans can make?

Warren Buffett has said that the best investment most Americans can make is a simple S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO 0.66%). In simple terms, this ETF aims to match the performance of the S&P 500 benchmark index over time, and with extremely low investment fees.

While the S&P 500 will certainly have good years and bad as time goes on, the index has historically produced excellent returns over long periods. Depending on the exact timeframe, the S&P 500 has delivered annualized total returns in the 9%-10% range when looking at a multi-decade period.

Lots of tailwinds and an impressive track record

Last but not least, Digital Realty Trust (DLR -1.19%) is a REIT that develops, owns, and operates data center properties all over the world. It is one of the largest real estate owners in the market and has a strong 3.9% dividend yield. Although it has its ups and downs like any stock, Digital Realty's long-term track record is impressive. Not only has it increased its dividend every year since its 2004 IPO, but it has also delivered a 2,150% total return for investors since that time, more than four times the S&P 500.

Looking ahead, there could be some major growth tailwinds. Some of the hottest tech trends, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, virtual and augmented reality, and the surge in connected devices are likely to keep demand for secure places to store servers and data transmitting equipment for years to come.

Just a glimpse at the power of long-term dividend investing

So, how much could a $300 monthly investment into these stocks grow to over the long term? Well, assuming 10% annualized returns (conservative, given the historical performance of Realty Income and Digital Realty), here's how your portfolio could grow:

Years

Portfolio Value

5

$21,978

10

$57,374

15

$114,381

20

$206,190

30

$592,179

40

$1,593,333

Data source: author's calculations. Assumes any dividends are reinvested.

Now, you'll probably want to diversify your portfolio among more than three stocks over time. But the point is that if you steadily put money into top-quality stocks and ETFs like these over long periods of time, you might be surprised at how your money could grow.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Digital Realty Trust and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

stock chart coins and gambling dice
This Unstoppable 5.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Making a Low-Risk Wager With a Big Payoff
 Holding money 2022
Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Investing $110 in This Stock Per Week for 5 Years Could Do It
 A hand putting another coin on a rising stack next to a rising money chart.
Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 cash money hundred dollar bills
This Amazing Dividend Stock Has a $1.6 Trillion Opportunity Ripe for the Taking
 A torso, a laptop, and charts
Is Realty Income the Best Dividend Stock for You?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Serious Senior Using Laptop Social Security Getty
The Little-Known Social Security Do-Over Clause That's a Must-Know for Baby Boomers
AI android black robot head
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
stock to buy
This Cheap Stock, With Its 4.6% Dividend Yield, Is an Absolute Steal
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Premier Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services