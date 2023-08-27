Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
These 3 Growth Stocks Are Brilliant Buys Right Now

By Jason Hall – Aug 27, 2023 at 5:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Something for growth investors of all kinds.

While the "magnificent seven" (the largest mega-cap U.S. stocks) have helped drive the stock market higher this year, plenty of other stocks haven't done as well. But that doesn't mean there's not opportunity. To the contrary, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall thinks there are still opportunities out there. In this video, he makes the case for three top growth stocks, Texas Instruments (TXN 1.34%)Dollar General (DG 1.31%), and Confluent (CFLT 0.12%) as potentially brilliant buys at recent prices. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Confluent and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Confluent and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

