You might remember that Nvidia (NVDA -1.17%) wanted to acquire Arm Holdings for $40 billion. It was taken private by Softbank in 2016 at $32 billion, and its last private mark was $64 billion. In this video, I will talk about Arm's initial public offering (IPO) and why I don't think you should buy it on the back of the AI and Nvidia hype.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 25, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 28, 2023.