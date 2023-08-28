Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Time to Buy the Dip on Rivian Stock?

By Brett Schafer – Aug 28, 2023 at 7:30AM

Key Points

  • Shares of the electric vehicle maker are down 80% since its IPO.
  • The company is burning a lot of money but has a clear path to profitability.
  • Revenue and margins need to grow sharply in order to justify the current share price.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The EV start-up is growing deliveries by close to 200% year over year. But when will it turn a profit?

Legendary investor Peter Lynch is famous for saying, "Buy what you know." This means buying stocks whose products you have personal experience with and hopefully think of highly. Anecdotal evidence can sometimes give individual investors an edge over big research firms on Wall Street. It is how a lot of people made fortunes in Apple.

One company whose product I bet you are seeing more of lately is Rivian Automotive (RIVN 2.19%). The premium electric vehicle (EV) start-up has rapidly ramped up production after its late 2021 initial public offering (IPO), with plans to make 52,000 vehicles this year. And yet, as we sit here today, shares of the stock are down a whopping 82% in the last few years.

Rapid growth and a declining share price should be a signal for investors to investigate. Time to buy the dip on Rivian stock? Let's take a deeper look and see. 

Rivian: The one true Tesla competitor?

It seemed like everyone and their grandma was taking an EV start-up public during 2020 and 2021. With the meteoric rise of Tesla and its loyal shareholder base, companies with no revenue raised billions of dollars as the excitement around EVs hit a fever pitch. It turns out most of these stocks were all hype. Some, such as Lordstown Motors, are already primed to file for bankruptcy.

Rivian went public during this bubble and has since been grouped with other EV start-ups. It's no surprise, then, to see its shares down over 80% since the IPO, significantly underperforming the market over the last few years.

However, unlike most other start-ups, Rivian has actually brought cars to market. Last quarter, deliveries to customers numbered 12,600, up from just 4,500 a year ago. The company is selling a premium EV truck called the R1T to individuals, but also has a fleet business selling commercial vans.

Its most important customer is Amazon, which has placed an order for 100,000 commercial vans to be used in its delivery network. Assuming a price point of $75,000, this single contract could be worth $7.5 billion in revenue.

Rivian may have rung the opening bell at the height of the market's pandemic bubble with its IPO, but that doesn't mean the business is a bunch of vaporware. In fact, I think investors should heap praise on Rivian for the timing of its public market entrance. It allowed the company to raise over $12 billion at a $100 billion valuation even though it was just starting production.

Scale and expanding gross margins will be key

With over $10 billion on its balance sheet, Rivian has loads of firepower to invest for growth. Raising so much money at its IPO was key to the company's success because starting up production for multiple automotive product lines is extremely expensive. Over the last 12 months, it has posted a net loss of $6 billion.  

But it looks like this burn rate should ease. Last quarter, Rivian's gross margin improved to negative 37% compared to negative 193% a year ago. Gross margin will be the most important metric for Rivian as it tries to reach a positive operating profit in the coming quarters. Its operating expenses are generally fixed (they were actually down year over year last quarter), so in order to reach a sustainable business, it needs to scale up manufacturing and hit a gross profit level that covers these fixed costs.

With its premium price point, Rivian has a path to a gross margin of 20% in the near term. If it can triple its revenue over the next 12 months as its manufacturing base continues to scale up, that would leave the company with $3.36 billion in quarterly revenue a year from now.

On a 20% gross margin, that equates to $673 million in gross profits, which would be close to last quarter's $873 million in operating expenses. So Rivian has a path to hitting breakeven sooner than investors might think as long as quarterly deliveries keep growing quickly. 

RIVN Revenue (TTM) Chart

RIVN revenue (TTM) data by YCharts. TTM = trailing 12 months.

Is the stock cheap?

Rivian is a tough nut to crack when it comes to valuation. Its gross margins are currently negative -- meaning it has no earnings whatsoever to value it on -- but these gross margins are rapidly improving and have a path to hitting positive territory in the next few quarters.

Today, Rivian trades at a market capitalization of $19.2 billion. Let's do some estimates to see how crazy (or not) this market value is for a hypergrowth stock like Rivian. If the company can multiply its revenue fivefold in the next two years, it will hit $15 billion in annual sales. On a 20% gross margin, that equates to $3 billion in annual gross profits, which would barely cover its current operating expenses and leave little cash to be reinvested or returned to shareholders. 

What this means is you need to believe Rivian will not just 5x its revenue in the near term, but 10x or possibly even 20x its sales within the next five years in order for the stock to make sense at these prices. This is not out of the realm of possibilities given how large the EV opportunity is, but it should sober up any investor who thinks the stock is a can't-miss opportunity.

Rivian has a path to work for investors over the long term, but it is not out of the woods yet. 

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Apple, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

rivians's secret advantage
Rivian's Little-Known Competitive Advantage
 rivian progresson profit
Rivian Is Making Huge Strides Toward Profitability
 Rivian front view at dusk
Is Rivian Stock a Buy?
 2022 Rivian R1S Driveway
Rivian Is Walking a Tightrope
 rivian stock catalyst
1 Green Flag for Rivian Stock Investors

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Serious Senior Using Laptop Social Security Getty
The Little-Known Social Security Do-Over Clause That's a Must-Know for Baby Boomers
Investor Pressing Sell Button Getty
3 Widely Owned Dow Stocks Prominent Billionaires Are Selling
Growth 9
50% of Warren Buffett's $353 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 1 Growth Stock
couple watching tv getty 6.2.17
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 1,800%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services