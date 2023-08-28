Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why 3M Stock Was Moving Higher Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Aug 28, 2023 at 10:55AM

Key Points

  • According to Bloomberg, 3M settled the earplugs lawsuit for $5.5 billion.
  • The news follows a similar settlement of a dispute over pollution caused by its PFAS, or "forever chemicals."
  • The earplug settlement amount is less than Wall Street expected.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company appears to have settled claims over faulty earplugs.

What happened

Shares of 3M (MMM 4.29%) were gaining today on news that the conglomerate had reached a multibillion-dollar settlement in a lawsuit regarding faulty earplugs used by the U.S. military.

As of 10:07 a.m. ET, the stock was up 4.5% on the report.

So what

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that 3M had agreed to pay more than $5.5 billion to settle more than 300,000 claims that its earplugs used by the U.S. military were defective.

The news, which has yet to be confirmed through any official statement from 3M, would put to rest an issue that has dogged the stock for months. It's also less than some analysts had feared as earlier forecasts estimated it could cost the company as much as $10 billion. 

The report follows news just two months ago that it settled a lawsuit over claims that its PFAS ("forever chemicals") polluted public water supplies. According to that settlement, 3M will pay a present value of $10.3 billion over 13 years to help public water suppliers clean up PFAS.

Now what

3M also received some positive analyst notes this morning as Citigroup said that the settlement was lower than Wall Street's expectations, and Bank of America said the Combat Arms settlement "would be a material positive for 3M."

Investors tend to cheer when a major settlement like this is announced as it removes the uncertainty around the issue and allows the company to move forward.

3M still faces a number of challenges, including declining sales across most of the business due to the weak macroeconomic environment, but with both the PFAS and now the earplugs litigation seemingly resolved, the company is in a stronger position than it was just months ago.

Expect to learn more from the company when the settlement becomes official. Meanwhile, 3M continues to aim for a spin-off of its healthcare segment by the end of the year, which it says will help unlock shareholder value

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

China Industrial Sector
Is Trouble Brewing for 3M Investors?
 bear market vs. bull market
3M Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 Buysell stock
Are 3M's Earnings the Game-Changer Investors Want to See?
 23_07_04 A scale showing risk from low to high with the pointer on the dial on high _MF Dload
3M: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 3m stock earnings
Is 3M an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Serious Senior Using Laptop Social Security Getty
The Little-Known Social Security Do-Over Clause That's a Must-Know for Baby Boomers
individual-investor-looking-at-stock-charts-getty
1 Stock-Split Stock Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 Unexpected Stock-Split Stock They're Selling
Stock charts on screen analysts
Here's the Megacap Monster Stock That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About (Hint: It Isn't Amazon or Nvidia)
retired couple financial planning investing stocks
Are You Beating the Average Social Security Retired Worker Benefit for Your Age Group?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services