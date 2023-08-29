Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $480,000

By Neil Patel – Aug 29, 2023 at 9:37AM

Key Points

  • P&G has crushed the overall stock market over the last four decades.
  • The company benefits from durable demand and pricing power.
  • Procter & Gamble's dividend yield might attract income investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This consumer staples business has proven its resilience over time.

The main goal of being an active stock picker is to find investments that can beat the market over the long term. Otherwise, owning an index fund might be the best course of action. Even Warren Buffett thinks so. 

But if finding individual stocks is your goal, perhaps it's a good idea to look at previous winners to gain insights into the qualities that lead to outperformance. Procter & Gamble (PG 0.04%), whose shares have skyrocketed a ridiculous 4,710% in the past four decades, is a good example. That gain crushes the 2,590% rise of the S&P 500 during the same time period.

This means that a $10,000 investment in the top consumer staples stock in August 1983 would be worth a whopping $480,000 today. Let's take a closer look at what helped drive such a tremendous investment return. 

Favorable qualities 

One of the key reasons for Procter & Gamble's long history of success has undoubtedly been its product portfolio. The business sells popular branded items like Old Spice deodorant, Bounty paper towels, Swiffer sweepers, Tide laundry detergent, and Pampers diapers that drive customer loyalty over long periods of time.

The industry doesn't invite much technological disruption like an internet company would have to deal with constantly, so Procter & Gamble benefits from durable demand from consumers. This is an underrated characteristic that deserves a lot more attention from investors. Instead of trying to find companies that can grow revenue at the fastest clip, which is likely not sustainable, it's better to identify businesses that can increase sales at a healthy rate for a long period of time. And this comes from selling products that don't change much. 

By offering in-demand products for many decades, Procter & Gamble has developed a powerful brand competitive advantage. The strong brand recognition has resulted in pricing power. Consumers need these products in their day-to-day lives, and they have developed a level of trust and dependence on them, so they aren't likely to switch to an inferior offering from a rival just to save a few bucks.

This is true even today, as Proctor & Gamble was able to increase revenue 5% in the latest quarter (Q4 2023 ended June 30), which was boosted by raising prices. 

It's very encouraging to see that the business is still able to do this given the uncertain economic environment. Buffett certainly appreciates this trait, as he's said previously that pricing power is a priority when looking for companies to invest in. Procter & Gamble fits the description here. 

Unsurprisingly, outstanding stock performance, especially more recently, has not only been driven by the qualitative factors I mentioned, but also solid financial performance. While the company's revenue has increased at a compound annual rate of 4.2% over the past five fiscal years, thanks to operating leverage net income has risen at a slightly faster pace than the top line. And because of management's friendly capital-allocation policies, the share count continues to be reduced, boosting earnings per share figures. 

Is the stock a buy now? 

It's hard not to appreciate Procter & Gamble's historical financial performance. This business might not be the most exciting, but the stock's gains speak for themself. Even in the past five years, its shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin. 

Right now, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24. That's a premium to the S&P 500's valuation. However, the company's track record, plus its dividend history of increasing its payout for 67 straight years, might be compelling for investors looking for a safe, steady, reliable business to own. To be clear, I don't think the stock will produce the same return over the next 40 years, but Procter & Gamble deserves some attention. 

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Investor reviewing a stock portfolio
4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market
 Buffett21 TMF
1 Warren Buffett Stock That Has Crushed the Market in the Last 5 Years
 23_05_14 A person writing the word dividends _MF Dload
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
 23_05_01 A hand drawing two lines, one twisted, complex, and confusing and the other straight and easy to understand _MF Dload
Procter & Gamble Expects a Commodity Tailwind, but Do Inflation Worries Loom?
 22_02_07 A small child sitting in a pile of toilet paper _GettyImages-1070041534
Is Procter & Gamble a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Living trust and estate planning
3 Reasons to Seriously Consider Using a Living Trust to Pass an Inheritance to Your Family
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Continue Scooping Up Shares of This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
cloud computing IT technician in server room
1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August (and Beyond)
Financials 4
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now and Hold Long-Term

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services