Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Jackson Financial Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

By Eric Volkman – Aug 29, 2023 at 6:42PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's nothing like being included in a well-known collection of similarly sized titles.

What happened

Annuity specialist Jackson Financial (JXN 13.86%) was a double-digit winner of a stock on Tuesday. The company's share price rocketed almost 14% higher, thanks to its inclusion on a high-profile stock index. Speaking of indexes, as Jackson's share price was improving in the teen percentages, the bellwether S&P 500 index rose a relatively modest 1.5%.

So what

Late on Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Jackson Financial and its fellow finance industry stock Goosehead Insurance are to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to market open this Friday, Sept. 1.

Jackson Financial is replacing NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the index. NexTier's peer Patterson-UTI Energy is acquiring the company, in a deal expected to close in the near future. Once that occurs, NexTier will cease to be an independently traded company.

The S&P SmallCap 600 doesn't have the heft and the prominence of its large-cap sibling the S&P 500. Yet since it's also operated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, it is tracked by many institutional and individual investors that monitor smaller companies. It is one of the more recognizable small-cap indexes.

Now what

There is something of a positive "index effect" for stocks that garner listings to well-known indexes. That's understandable, as they instantly gain more visibility and become targets of the many index funds that trawl such listings for appropriate investments. 

However, some research has shown that this dynamic is not lasting and tends to be limited to very short-term periods. Considering that, investors should not buy Jackson Financial on this basis alone; rather it should be purchased more on fundamental considerations and current/future valuations.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goosehead Insurance. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Generic Downward stock3
Why Shares of Jackson Financial, ProAssurance Corporation, and Lincoln National Corporation Are Falling Today
 An elderly couple laughing, drinking coffee.
Why Jackson Financial Stock Was Way Up on Thursday
 One person explaning something to another.
Why Jackson Financial Stock Took Off on Wednesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-ModelS_06
Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today
woman shopping
1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $480,000
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Continue Scooping Up Shares of This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
Living trust and estate planning
3 Reasons to Seriously Consider Using a Living Trust to Pass an Inheritance to Your Family

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services