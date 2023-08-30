Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy After Earnings? CRWD Stock Analysis

By Eric Cuka – Aug 30, 2023 at 8:49PM

CrowdStrike is down over 45% from its all-time highs. After reporting strong earnings tonight, is CrowdStrike stock a buy now?

CrowdStrike (CRWD 1.69%) achieved generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability for the second sequential quarter and delivered record results. Falcon, CrowdStrike's endpoint cybersecurity platform, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and has grown from a single module in 2011 to 23 modules today.

In the video below, Motley Fool contributor and 25-year stock market veteran Eric Cuka breaks down CrowdStrike stock and provides earnings highlights, fundamental analysis, price targets, predictions, technical analysis, commentary, and more.

*Stock prices used were the evening prices of Aug. 30, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Microsoft, SentinelOne, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Microsoft, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

