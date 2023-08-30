A Bull Market is Coming. 2 Stocks You Won't Regret Buying Now.

These days, most investors are waiting for one key moment: the market's move into bull territory. We know it's on the way for two reasons.

First, bull markets always follow bear markets. Last year, all three major indexes slipped into the bear phase, so it's reasonable to expect them to eventually make their way into positive territory. That's already happening, with the indexes on the rise this year. Second, the S&P 500 has climbed more than 20% from its bear market low -- once it reaches a new high, we officially can call a bull market.

How should you prepare for this exciting market time? By buying stocks that may excel in a strong environment. I'll talk about two that already have gained this year. But don't worry: They both have room to run, especially over the long term. Let's take a close look at these stocks you won't regret buying now.

1. Carnival

The early days of the pandemic weighed heavily on Carnival (CCL 2.10%) (CUK 2.04%), crushing earnings and driving debt higher. That's after the company temporarily halted sailings. But the world's biggest cruise operator is showing it has what it takes to recover and grow. Demand for Carnival's cruises is strong, revenue has reached record levels, and the company has progressed on paying down debt.

In the most recent quarter, bookings for future sailings and total customer deposits hit all-time highs. The company reported record second-quarter revenue of $4.9 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at the high end of guidance.

Importantly, Carnival also showed investors how it's addressing the debt problem. The company reported positive adjusted free cash flow in the quarter -- and expects ongoing gains to help it pay down debt.

Carnival's SEA Change growth program specifically aims to boost adjusted free cash flow and margins. And the company even expects to get close to investment-grade leverage metrics by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, Carnival recently prepaid more than $1 billion in variable-rate debt, making the cruise giant less vulnerable to interest rate increases -- a key move in today's high-interest rate environment.

Carnival shares have climbed 99% so far this year. But at 1.1 times sales, they're still trading lower than in the five years preceding the pandemic.

So, the price looks good, Carnival has made progress toward its goals, and the company has set out a path to get to those goals. All of this means that now looks like a great time to get in on this top recovery story.

2. Amazon

Unlike Carnival, Amazon (AMZN 1.33%) thrived during the earlier days of the pandemic. But Amazon hit some bumps in the road in more recent times, as higher inflation weighed on its customers' wallets and on Amazon's own costs. Last year, Amazon even reported its first annual net income loss in almost a decade.

But things are turning around for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Like Carnival, Amazon's recent quarterly report showed some key reasons for optimism. A big one is this: The company shifted to an inflow of cash from a major outflow. Amazon reported a $7.9 billion inflow over the trailing 12 months from an outflow of more than $23 billion over the trailing 12 months ended June 2022.

Amazon's net sales rose in the double digits in the quarter, and the company reported net income after a net loss in the year-earlier period.

Another reason to cheer has to do with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In previous quarters, Amazon said clients had become cautious about spending due to the economic environment. But in the latest earnings report, the company said AWS clients are starting to move away from cost optimization and toward launching new projects. This shift is particularly important because AWS typically drives Amazon's overall profit.

And down the road, Amazon is perfectly positioned to benefit from the double-digit growth forecasts for the e-commerce and cloud computing markets. That's because Amazon is a leader in both industries.

Today, Amazon shares, even after this year's gain, are trading for about 42 times the average forward earnings estimate. This looks reasonable, considering Amazon's ongoing recovery and leadership in two high-growth industries. And that's why investors aren't likely to regret getting in on this top stock right now.