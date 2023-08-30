Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Etsy's Financial Roller Coaster: Can the Declines Reverse and Profitability Return?

By Nicholas Robbins – Aug 30, 2023 at 10:07AM

Key Points

  • Etsy's active buyers reached an all-time high of 91 million, signaling the platform's resilience.
  • While gross merchandise per active buyer declined, strategic moves began to enhance user experiences.
  • A planned sale of its Brazil marketplace reflects Etsy's effort to reshape its portfolio for growth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Etsy's wild ride could lead to a comeback. Here are the catalysts behind it and its current potential.

Etsy (ETSY 0.10%), a prominent player in e-commerce that connects creative sellers with buyers globally, recently announced second-quarter results. And they illustrate the series of highs and lows on the company's financial journey, prompting investors to ponder the likelihood of a turnaround. 

It's worth a long look into the driving forces behind Etsy's ascent and descent. Investors should assess the viability of a potential recovery amid uncertain waters -- and the online marketplace's expenses and initiatives could be a good starting place.

Can Etsy's lows yield highs?

Etsy's second-quarter report presents a nuanced perspective on its performance. Consolidated gross merchandise sales (GMS) remained largely unchanged at $3 billion. However, active buyers on the marketplace reached an all-time high of 91 million, a significant and promising sign.

This surge, coupled with a 3% year-over-year increase in active buyers, reflects a resilience in engaging a diverse and enthusiastic user base. Moreover, the rise in habitual buyers, robust retention trends, and the encouraging growth of GMS beyond the U.S. market underscore Etsy's ability to attract and retain a loyal audience.

Further international expansion could help bolster results, but like many things with Etsy, this also has its ups and downs. The company also used the quarterly report as an opportunity to announce that it's getting rid of its marketplace in Brazil.

Digging deeper into the metrics and trends

A 6% year-over-year decline in GMS per active buyer in the second quarter, down to $128, might cause some concern. But those numbers reflect a stabilization as Etsy's strategic initiatives to enhance its user experience could be gaining traction. Innovations in curating products and streamlining purchases have delivered tangible results, boosting average order values and conversion rates.

Furthermore, the company's efforts in shaping category experiences and bolstering brand association through social channels (shoppers can connect directly with product creators) include the launch of Etsy Registry. This initiative, along with curated shopping pathways, is part of Etsy's efforts to create value for both buyers and sellers that could lead to a potential rebound over time.

Facing challenges, embracing opportunities

Etsy has encountered its fair share of hurdles, like the decline in certain metrics, combined with an impairment charge impacting net income. Yet the company is addressing these challenges with a strategic road map based on a long-term vision. Investments in enhancing search, discovery, and fulfillment processes, along with the growth of revenue catalysts such as Etsy Ads, are all part of management's approach to adversity.

The impending sale of Elo7, Etsy's Brazil-based marketplace, is part of the effort to optimize its portfolio for maximum growth. CEO Josh Silverman believes his company can capitalize on emerging opportunities as it navigates challenges while adapting to an evolving marketplace.

The path for investors remains unclear

Etsy's financial journey continues to traverse highs and lows. While certain metrics show declines, the buoyancy of its active-buyer figures, its strategic initiatives, and its revenue-driving mechanisms offer reason for cautious optimism. Enhancing the user experience, fostering brand affinity, and focusing on seller growth are all part of its Right to Win strategy.

As the company works to follow its strategic road map, current investors might want to hold on to their shares, encouraged by the potential Etsy has shown to get back on its path to profitability. The road ahead might still be winding, but the strategic pillars and growth avenues suggest that it could be worth the trip in the long run.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

open box online order clothes
1 Smart Business Move That Gives Etsy a Huge Advantage Over the Competition
 investor excited holding money smartphone
Got $3,000? These Supercharged Stocks Could Triple Your Money in a Decade.
 A person shopping online.
Is Etsy Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
 online shopping with credit card at home
2 Green Flags Investors Are Missing About Etsy Stock
 open box online order clothes
1 Green Flag With Etsy's Q2 Earnings, and 1 Red Flag for Investors

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
505%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

TSLA Tesla AMZN Amazon stock market investment
3 Stocks I'm Never Selling
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Continue Scooping Up Shares of This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
Living trust and estate planning
3 Reasons to Seriously Consider Using a Living Trust to Pass an Inheritance to Your Family
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett Turns 93 Today: Here's His Best Investing Advice Ever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services