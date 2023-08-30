Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Warren Buffett Turns 93 Today: Here's His Best Investing Advice Ever

By Keith Speights – Aug 30, 2023 at 5:50AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

12 nuggets of wisdom from the Oracle of Omaha: one for each month of his 93rd trip around the sun.

Warren Buffett turns 93 today. He was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he still resides. 

Through the years, Buffett has built Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.74%) (BRK.B 0.77%) into one of the biggest companies in the world, and he has become one of the wealthiest people in the world.

He continues to be a great source of wisdom for investors. In celebration of the Oracle of Omaha's birthday, here's his best investing advice from a remarkable lifetime of experience.

Warren Buffett with people in the background.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

1. Think long-term

Buffett has preached the merits of thinking long-term throughout his career. He once said, "Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years." He also has said, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

This doesn't mean that Buffett always owns stocks for years; he doesn't. But he always has a long-term mindset.

2. Understand the underlying business before buying a stock

The legendary investor has also consistently emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying business before buying its stock. In his most recent letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, speaking of himself and longtime business partner Charlie Munger, Buffett wrote, "Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers." 

3. Look for durable competitive advantages

One specific thing that Buffett encourages when evaluating a business is to look for competitive advantages that are durable. Here's how he once put it:

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.

4. Invest in wonderful companies at a fair price

In his early days, Buffett was a dyed-in-the-wool value investor. He still focuses heavily on valuation. However, he believes that the combination of the quality of the business plus valuation is even more important. As he once said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

5. Know what you don't know

Few investors do the research on a company that Buffett does before he puts any money on the line. But even the Oracle of Omaha recognizes that he can't know everything, and he has stressed the importance this: "What counts for most people in investing is not how much they know, but rather how realistically they define what they don't know."

6. When to be fearful and when to be greedy

One of Buffett's most famous quotes is, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful." He doesn't believe in blindly following the crowd with any investment. The best opportunities can come when most other investors are too afraid to jump in.

7. Take advantage of opportunities

Buffett is cautious by nature, which has worked to his advantage. But he definitely supports taking advantage of opportunities, or as he puts it: "Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble."

8. It's OK to sit on the sidelines

Although Buffett prefers to be heavily invested in stocks, he thinks it's OK to sit on the sidelines when there aren't attractive opportunities. In particular, he won't buy many stocks when valuations are too high. He used a great analogy in the past to describe the appropriate mindset: "An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just 20 punches on it."

9. Don't fret when the market falls

During his 93 years, Buffett has lived through plenty of stock market declines. He has provided excellent advice on how to view market pullbacks:

So smile when you read a headline that says: "Investors lose as market falls." Edit it in your mind to: "Disinvestors lose as market falls -- but investors gain." Though writers often forget this truism, there is a buyer for every seller, and what hurts one necessarily helps the other.

10. Recognize when you've made a mistake

Buffett emphasizes buying and holding stocks over the long term. However, he doesn't have any problems selling stocks, especially when he's made a mistake in evaluating its business prospects. In his words, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging."

11. Invest in yourself

Not all of Buffett's investing advice has been about investing. One of his most important nuggets of wisdom is: "The most important investment you can make is in yourself."

12. Buffett's best financial advice of all

I couldn't end this list without including what's arguably Buffett's best financial advice of all: "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Don't forget rule No. 1." Consistently following this advice, though, is certainly easier said than done.

Just a sampling

These 12 pieces of advice from Buffett are really just scratching the surface. The legendary investor has shared a lot more great wisdom through the decades. I know that many of us look forward to hearing more from him for years to come. Happy birthday, Mr. Buffett.

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

23_08_15 A frustrated investor looking at a computer _MF Dload
Should You Care if Michael Burry Thinks the Market Is Going Down?
 Buffett22 TMF
Warren Buffett Is Sitting on a $147 Billion Pile of Cash -- Here's What He Is Definitely Not Doing With It
 Buffett22 TMF
Why I Just Loaded Up on Warren Buffett's Second-Biggest Holding
 Bull market 5
A Bull Market Is Coming: Warren Buffett's Investing Advice Could Help You Make Money
 Door pile of cash
Here's Where Warren Buffett Has Invested Over $100 Billion Right Now (and It's Not Apple)

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

woman shopping
1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $480,000
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Continue Scooping Up Shares of This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
Living trust and estate planning
3 Reasons to Seriously Consider Using a Living Trust to Pass an Inheritance to Your Family
cloud computing IT technician in server room
1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August (and Beyond)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services