Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

With Its Legal Issues Getting Clearer, Is This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock a Trap or a Screaming Buy?

By Matthew DiLallo – Aug 30, 2023 at 7:21AM

Key Points

  • 3M has a long history of paying dividends.
  • The company should have plenty of liquidity to cover its recent legal settlements.
  • It trades at a low valuation, which could start lifting now that there's more clarity on its legal liabilities.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

3M has made a lot of progress in settling its legal liabilities.

3M (MMM 1.39%) has gotten hammered over the past few years. Its share price has tumbled nearly 50% over the last three years. That massive decline has driven the industrial giant's dividend yield up to around 6%.

Legal issues have been a big factor weighing on the stock. However, 3M has recently agreed to a couple of multibillion-dollar settlements that could put its legal woes in the rearview mirror. Here's a look at whether they'll put its dividend at risk or are a catalyst to buy the stock.

Starting from a position of strength

3M has a stellar track record of paying dividends; the company has paid dividends without stopping for more than a century. Meanwhile, it has increased its payout for the last 64 consecutive years, putting it in the elite group of Dividend Kings

Despite the recent headwinds, it has generated more than enough cash to cover its dividend. While 3M's adjusted free cash flow fell 25% last year to $4.7 billion, that was still more than enough to cover its dividend outlay of $3.4 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted free cash flow surged 35% through the first half of this year to $2.4 billion, easily covering its $1.7 billion dividend outlay.

The company's ability to generate excess cash allowed it to strengthen an already strong balance sheet. 3M's net debt has declined by 12% over the past year to $11.7 billion. That supports its A bond rating. The company's strong cash flows and balance sheet put it in a solid position. 

The legal picture is getting a lot clearer

Despite the company's financial strength, there has been a lot of uncertainty about whether it could handle its legal liabilities while continuing to pay dividends at the current level. However, 3M's future legal liabilities have become clearer this year. In late June, the company resolved its claims with public water suppliers over chemicals found in groundwater. It committed to pay up to $10.3 billion over 13 years to remediate the problem. Meanwhile, the company has agreed to settle claims that it sold the U.S. military defective earplugs. It agreed to pay $6 billion ($5 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock) from 2023 through 2029.

While substantial, these claims were toward the low end of analysts' expectations. Because of that, there's growing optimism that the company can handle these liabilities. According to one analyst, 3M will have more than $18 billion in available liquidity to address its legal liabilities, including cash on hand, free cash flow, the special dividend from its healthcare spin-off, and the remaining value of its stake in that company that it plans to eventually monetize. It also intends to seek some insurance recovery to help offset its earplug settlement payments. That gives it ample financial resources to cover its legal liabilities, especially since it will pay them over many years. 

A cheap price

The company's legal settlements also provide a bit more clarity on its future earnings. 3M currently anticipates that its adjusted earnings will come in between $8.60 and $9.10 per share in 2023. That's a slight improvement from its initial view that it would report $8.50 to $9.10 per share of adjusted earnings this year. Meanwhile, analysts anticipate 3M's earnings will improve to about $9.80 per share in 2024.

The company trades at a cheap multiple of those earnings. With the sell-off in the stock price pushing it down to around $105 per share, 3M trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 10 times. For comparison, the S&P 500 index currently trades at about 20 times forward earnings. Meanwhile, 3M's historical P/E ratio has been closer to 20 times over the past decade. That low valuation multiple is a big reason 3M has such a high dividend yield. 

A tempting opportunity

3M has made significant progress in addressing its legal challenges this year, giving investors more clarity on its future liabilities. It seems like the company will have plenty of liquidity to cover those claims without cutting the dividend or putting too much pressure on its balance sheet. Because of that, it looks like the big-time dividend is safe. Meanwhile, the stock is trading at a dirt cheap valuation. Those features make 3M stock look like an attractive buying opportunity for investors seeking a high-yielding payout with additional upside potential as the weight of uncertainty starts to fall from its valuation.  

 

Matthew DiLallo has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

3M St Paul Monument place001 rgb
3M Stock Pops After Agreeing to Pay Over $5 Billion in Earplugs Settlement. Why Are Investors Liking the News?
 Professional Stock Trader Broker Analyze Stock Chart Invest Retire
Why 3M Stock Was Moving Higher Today
 China Industrial Sector
Is Trouble Brewing for 3M Investors?
 bear market vs. bull market
3M Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 Buysell stock
Are 3M's Earnings the Game-Changer Investors Want to See?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Continue Scooping Up Shares of This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
Living trust and estate planning
3 Reasons to Seriously Consider Using a Living Trust to Pass an Inheritance to Your Family
woman shopping
1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $480,000
Artificial Intelligence 12
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue Is Soaring Toward $14 Trillion: 1 Surefire Index Fund to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services