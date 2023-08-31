Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right

By Anthony Di Pizio – Aug 31, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and she is extremely bullish on artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Ark estimates AI could add $200 trillion in output to the global workforce by 2030, and Wood believes software could be the key driver.
  • So far, investors have focused on AI semiconductor companies, but there are several other layers to this opportunity.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The number of opportunities in artificial intelligence could explode over the remainder of this decade.

Cathie Wood is one of the most vocal technology bulls on Wall Street. She's the head of Ark Investment Management, which manages eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on different segments of the tech sector. The firm has issued some incredibly optimistic forecasts, specifically regarding the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). 

Ark believes AI could add a staggering $200 trillion in output to the global workforce by 2030, thanks to its ability to speed up everything from computer programming to medical discoveries. So far, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA -1.71%) has been the greatest financial beneficiary of the shift to AI because it produces the most advanced data center chips in the world designed for AI workloads. 

But hardware is only one half of the equation. In an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this year, Cathie Wood said the next big AI opportunity for investors might be in software instead.

She thinks for every $1 in chip hardware Nvidia sells, software companies will generate $8 in revenue because they will help businesses operate at a scale never before possible. That could amount to a $14 trillion revenue opportunity in the AI software space by the end of this decade, according to Ark. 

I'll share two stocks investors will be thankful they bought today if Wood's prediction comes to fruition. 

A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Nvidia: Surprise! It's more than just a semiconductor giant

Most investors know Nvidia for its advanced graphics chips (GPUs), which have become the hardware of choice for developing, training, and deploying artificial intelligence applications. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, says there is $1 trillion worth of existing data center infrastructure that needs to be upgraded to support accelerated computing and AI. Nvidia's market share is estimated to be 90% in the latter segment, so it's facing a gigantic financial opportunity. 

But Nvidia is also a software company with a portfolio of successful products. Developers use its CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) platform to build applications on top of the company's GPU chips. It can accelerate tasks like training AI models, and it can't be ported across to other hardware platforms built by competitors like Advanced Micro Devices

That's why it's so difficult to unseat Nvidia's dominance right now; leading developers are already familiar with CUDA, so switching to a different chip provider means they'd have to abandon the software, too.

Nvidia has also developed a platform called Drive. It's an end-to-end hardware and software solution for car manufacturers looking to install fully autonomous self-driving capabilities in their vehicles. It has already attracted top brands like Mercedes-Benz and electric vehicle company Nio. Its revenue pipeline is worth a whopping $14 billion already, which will be realized between 2023 and 2028. 

Nvidia is coming off two blockbuster quarterly earnings reports, which rank among the most impressive in U.S. corporate history. In May, with the release of its fiscal 2024 first quarter results, the company issued an $11 billion second-quarter revenue forecast, which was almost $4 billion above Wall Street's estimates.

But when the second quarter (ended July 30) rolled around, it ended up generating a whopping $13.5 billion instead, marking a 101% increase year over year. It was driven by demand for AI chips in its data center segment. But it gets even better; Nvidia issued a monster $16 billion revenue forecast for the current quarter.

These results are the primary reason Nvidia stock has more than tripled in 2023 so far, but given its combined multitrillion-dollar AI hardware and software opportunities, this might only be the start of a long-term growth story. 

2. Palo Alto Networks: This might be cybersecurity's leading AI company

Cloud computing is the technology companies use to operate online and power their digital sales channels. Therefore, most AI development happens in the cloud via centralized data centers, because that's where companies store mountains of their most valuable information. While that digital infrastructure offers significant benefits, it's also exposed to cyberthreats around the clock, and Palo Alto Networks (PANW -0.24%) is on a mission to deliver the most advanced cybersecurity software. 

In 2021, it would take 44 days for a cyberattacker to breach a company's network and steal its data. That time frame shrank to 30 days in 2022. But now, it can happen in a matter of hours. Palo Alto says 93% of security operations centers still rely on human-led processes, but there is no way that system can keep up with the speed of modern-day threats. As a result, an estimated 23% of security alerts are ignored and never investigated. 

To solve that critical problem, Palo Alto is embedding AI across its product portfolio to help businesses automate incident detection and response. So far, AI is powering 35 of its cybersecurity software tools across the three main business categories: cloud security, network security, and security operations. Plus, the company is innovating at the fastest pace in its history, releasing an all-time high 74 new products overall during fiscal 2023 (ended July 31). 

Palo Alto says it has installed sensors with 48,000 customers, which collect 4.8 petabytes (4,800 terabytes) of data every day. That information is used to train its AI, including new generative AI tools customers can interact with to rapidly learn about incidents and potential vulnerabilities. This has the ability to significantly reduce the workload on security operations teams.

Palo Alto generated $6.8 billion in revenue during fiscal 2023, a figure which has more than tripled in the last five years. It also had $10.6 billion in remaining performance obligations, up 30% compared to fiscal 2022. That figure is a representation of how much revenue the company might generate a few years from now.

Palo Alto stock is trading near an all-time high right now, but there will likely be plenty of upsides in the cards over the long term, especially as it continues to expand its portfolio of AI-powered cybersecurity tools. 

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nio, Nvidia, and Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

nvidia stock catalysts
2 Green Flags for Nvidia Stock Investors in 2023 (and Beyond)
 Jose Najarro - 2023-08-31T140529.504
What Nvidia and ASML Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Updates
 NVDA_Sankey_Q22024
This Big Tech Stock Is Proving AI May Be More Than Hype -- Is Now the Time to Invest?
 Market 4
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street
 Amazon sales by revenue stream Q2 2023
Of All the AI Stocks, These 2 Impressed Me the Most This Earnings Season

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street
GettyMoneyRaining
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services