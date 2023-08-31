Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's How Redwood Trust Can Afford Its 8% Dividend Yield

By Brent Nyitray, CFA – Aug 31, 2023 at 9:24AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A potential regulatory change for the banks provides an opportunity.

The past 18 months have been miserable for companies in the mortgage business. Mortgage originators have seen origination volumes collapse as the Federal Reserve began its policy of raising interest rates to defeat inflation. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have seen their assets decline in value. Most mortgage REITs were forced to cut their dividends. Redwood Trust (RWT -0.87%) also cut its dividend. Is the new dividend sustainable? 

Picture of redwood trees.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mortgage REITs are different than typical REITs

Mortgage REITs are different than the typical REIT that focuses on property management. The typical REIT develops commercial real estate and then rents out the property to a tenant. It is the classic, easy-to-understand landlord/tenant business model. Mortgage REITs don't invest in property for the most part; they invest in property debt, which generally means mortgages. Instead of collecting rent, they earn interest. In many ways, a mortgage REIT looks more like a bank or hedge fund than a typical REIT. 

Redwood Trust is a mortgage REIT that focuses on three strategies: Residential mortgage lending, business purpose mortgage lending, and mortgage investment. Unlike most mortgage REITs, Redwood Trust focuses on mortgages that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This separates Redwood from mortgage REITs like AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.50%), which focuses on government-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities. The difference is that AGNC Investment generally does not bear credit risk, while Redwood Trust does. In other words, if the borrower defaults on the mortgage, AGNC Investment still gets everything it is owed. Redwood Trust does not. 

Redwood Trust has a different business model than agency mortgage REITs

The residential mortgage lending segment focuses on jumbo loans and non-qualified mortgage (QM) loans. Jumbo loans are mortgages that are too large to be guaranteed by the government. If you are buying a mansion with a mortgage, you are probably getting a jumbo mortgage. Non-QMs are loans for borrowers who don't meet the criteria to get a mortgage from the government or the government-sponsored entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

These loans look nothing like the subprime loans from the bad old days; they are generally made to professional real estate investors who intend to use rental income to cover the mortgage. These loans often carry high interest rates, require the borrower to put up a substantial down payment, and require the borrower to have six to 12 months of reserves. 

Potential changes to bank regulation provide an opportunity for Redwood

Jumbo mortgages present a big opportunity for Redwood Trust going forward. U.S. banking regulators have proposed to increase the capital requirements for banks with over $100 billion in assets. This rule will make jumbo loans less profitable for banks. Redwood sees an opportunity to partner with banks that want to originate jumbo mortgages and then sell them to Redwood, which isn't subject to these capital charges.

On the earnings conference call, Redwood CEO Chris Abate characterized the impending change as a "very positive market shifting event" for Redwood's business.

Redwood Trust recently cut its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.16 to better align with the company's near- to medium-term outlook and allow Redwood to take advantage of opportunities. In the second quarter of 2023, earnings available for distribution came in at $0.14, which is below Redwood's $0.16 dividend. Redwood anticipates the mortgage market picking up in the second half of 2023, which should make the dividend supportable. 

Redwood Trust is expected to earn $0.87 per share in 2024, which more than amply covers the $0.64 annual dividend. The mortgage REIT sector has struggled over the past 18 months as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. Redwood Trust is trading at a 14% discount to book value per share, which is attractive compared to historical numbers. Redwood's stock price has reacted positively to the rumored changes, outperforming agency REITs like Annaly Capital (NLY -1.07%) and AGNC Investment. Redwood Trust has a unique niche in the mortgage REIT market and is poised to benefit from a potential regulatory change. 

Brent Nyitray, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Dividends
Why Is Redwood Trust's Dividend Yield So High?
 Redwood Trees
Redwood Trust Sees Continued Weakness in Mortgage Originations, Cuts Costs
 Redwood Trees
Why Is Redwood Trust's Dividend Yield So High?
 featured-transcript-logo
Redwood Trust Reit Inc (RWT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Redwood Trust Reit Inc (RWT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
509%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/31/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street
Growth 3
Tesla Stock Could Soar 1,025% to Achieve a $9 Trillion Valuation, According to Elon Musk
Buffett9 TMF
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services