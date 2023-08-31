Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's Why Shopify Stock Jumped Today

By Jon Quast – Aug 31, 2023 at 3:15PM

Key Points

  • Shopify will allow its merchants to use Amazon's logistics services while it still maintains control over payments.
  • The company exited logistics earlier in 2023, so a partnership here makes sense.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shopify is keeping one part of its business that it dare not lose.

What happened

Shares of e-commerce software provider Shopify (SHOP 10.59%) jumped today after the company announced that it's partnering with its biggest rival: Amazon (AMZN 2.37%). As of 2 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was up almost 10%.

Earlier in 2023, Amazon launched "Buy with Prime" to any U.S. merchant, allowing merchants to provide its customers with the perks of Amazon's membership program. It extended Amazon's reach beyond its own domain to that of these third-party e-commerce websites.

Now the option of Buy with Prime is coming to websites powered by Shopify's software. But according to the press release, Shopify merchants retain control of customer data. And Shopify will still process the payments, which is really the big thing here.

So what

Shopify's merchants aren't required to use Shopify's payment solutions. But payment services have been growing ever since they were launched and are boosting the company's revenue.

To illustrate that growth, only 53% of Shopify's merchandise volume (the dollar value of items sold on its platform) was handled by Shopify's payment services in the second quarter of 2022. But in the most recent quarter, Shopify's payment volume was 58% of merchandise volume.

This is an important revenue driver for Shopify. That's why the market is happy to see the company keep payments as it partners with Amazon in logistics.

Now what

It's funny how quickly sentiment can change. Shopify stock fell earlier this year when Amazon launched Buy with Prime, as analysts believed this would greatly impact Shopify's revenue. But the management team deserves a pat on the back for finding a way to get this partnership done.

This partnership with Amazon makes a ton of sense for Shopify. Earlier this year, Shopify stepped away from logistics, so it doesn't directly compete with Amazon in that capacity anymore. Moreover, Buy with Prime could be a really compelling service for many merchants. Therefore, partnering with Amazon mitigates the risk of these customers switching to Amazon from Shopify altogether.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$66.36 (10.59%) $6.36
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$138.27 (2.37%) $3.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

two people at an e-commerce small business with boxes and a computer
Is Shopify Stock Too Expensive?
 amazon fulfillment center
Did Amazon Just Do Shopify a Huge Favor?
 shopify stock analysis
Logistics Investments Haunting Shopify Stock
 Untitled design (21)
Best Growth Stock: Shopify vs. eBay
 shopify vs etsy
Best Growth Stocks to Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right
Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 29% and 63% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services