Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Foot Locker Stock Was Gaining Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Aug 31, 2023 at 3:59PM

Key Points

  • Foot Locker shares were pulled higher by Caleres and Genesco.
  • Both its peers reported declining sales but better-than-expected profits.
  • Foot Locker already reported Q2 earnings, but the stock looks cheap if its turnaround efforts pay off.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the footwear retailer gained in sympathy with two of its peers.

What happened

Shares of Foot Locker (FL 5.77%) were rising today in tandem with two fellow footwear stocks, Caleres (CAL 15.93%) and Genesco (GCO 17.56%), which reported better-than-expected earnings reports today.

While there was no company-specific news out on Foot Locker, the gains at Caleres and Genesco seemed to signal a potential turnaround in the footwear retail sector after recent struggles.

Foot Locker stock closed up 5.8%, while Caleres gained 16% and Genseco jumped 17.6%.

So what

Caleres, which owns Famous Footwear, and Genesco, which owns Journeys, Schuh, and Johnston & Murphy, both reported declining sales in their second quarters but topped estimates on the bottom line and offered solid guidance.

While they're not the closest competitors to Foot Locker, which specializes in sneakers and has a close relationship with Nike, their results and the market's response signal that the footwear sector may be poised for a comeback after a sustained decline.

All three stocks are subject to similar industry trends, including customer demand, supply chain issues, and competitor actions.

Foot Locker itself already reported Q2 earnings, and the stock tumbled on the news after sharply lowering its guidance and pausing its dividend.

Now what

Foot Locker's quarterly results were worse than those at Caleres and Genesco, but the company has historically been much more profitable than its current forecast calls for it to be, and investors may be responding to that turnaround potential under new CEO Mary Dillon.

While Genesco and Caleres didn't indicate much of an improvement in the macroenvironment, their jumps today are a sign that these stocks may have gotten too cheap to ignore.

After today's gains, Foot Locker stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14, which looks like a good price if you believe the company's earnings are only temporarily impaired.

 

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Foot Locker and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

shopping for sneakers nike addidas athletic apparel
Considering Buying Foot Locker Stock? Read This First.
 serious thoughtful person laptop home setting
The Last Time Foot Locker Stock Was This Cheap, It Was a 17-Bagger in 7 Years. Could This Be a Deep Value Stock Again?
 1 glowing green stock arrow climbs on a stock screen.
Why Foot Locker Stock Raced Higher Today
 082423-foot-locker-projection
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Foot Locker Stock
 shopping for sneakers nike adidas foot locker
Why Foot Locker Stock Was Up Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
509%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/31/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services