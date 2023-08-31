Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Hello Group Stock Dropped Today

By Steve Symington – Updated Aug 31, 2023 at 4:51PM

Key Points

  • Hello Group announced a surprising return to modest top-line growth in the second quarter for the first time since the pandemic started.
  • However, the number of paying users continues to fall for its Momo and Tantan apps.
  • The China-based mobile social and entertainment platform issued disappointing forward-revenue guidance.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the company behind China's Momo app fell despite its return to revenue growth in Q2. Here's what investors need to know.

What happened

Shares of Hello Group (MOMO -9.44%) fell 9.4% on Thursday as disappointing forward guidance overshadowed better-than-feared second-quarter 2023 results from the Chinese mobile social and entertainment platform.

To be sure, Hello Group's quarterly net revenue climbed a modest 0.9% year over year to $432.7 million, exceeding estimates for a 3.4% decline. That translated to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $87.2 million, or $0.43 per American depositary share (ADS), again beating expectations for adjusted earnings of $0.35 per ADS. 

So what

To be fair, management pointed out that this was the company's first year-over-year increase in revenue since the pandemic began three years ago, thanks largely to stabilization from the "cash cow business" of its core Momo app. Growth was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from new stand-alone apps and live video services within Momo.

More concerning, however, is that Momo app total paying users declined around 8% year over year to 7.9 million. And monthly active users (MAUs) for Hello Group's Tantan application fell more than 30% year over year to 17.3 million, leading to a 36% drop in paying Tantan users during the quarter to 1.4 million. 

The company also noted that, as of Aug. 31, 2023, it has repurchased 12.1 million ADS for $57.2 million (an average price of $4.72 per ADS) under a $200 million share-repurchase plan authorized in June. 

Now what

Looking ahead to the (current) third quarter of 2023, Hello Group expects total revenue to decline in the range of 10.3% to 7.2% from last year's Q3 -- well below consensus expectations calling for a decline of around 5.8%. 

In the end, Hello Group may have improved operating efficiency and briefly returned to top-line growth. But given its weak forward outlook, the company obviously has its work cut out for it as long as the user base of its core apps continues to shrink.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hello Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

