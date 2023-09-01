Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is It Really the Right Time to Invest in the Stock Market? Here's What Warren Buffett Says.

By Katie Brockman – Sep 1, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • The market has been volatile in recent months, and it's unclear where stock prices are headed.
  • However, investing is safer than it might seem right now.
  • The right strategy can protect your portfolio while maximizing your earnings.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's Warren Buffett's tried-and-true investing strategy.

The stock market has been on a wild roller-coaster ride over the past couple of years, and if you're feeling nauseated by all the ups and downs, you're not alone.

Currently, the S&P 500 is up by nearly 18% so far this year and around 26% from its lowest point last October. While many people are optimistic that this is the start of a new bull market, others remain skeptical, especially since the long-awaited recession still isn't off the table.

If you're feeling conflicted about whether to invest right now or wait, it can sometimes be helpful to look to the experts.

While nobody can say for certain where the market is headed in the short term, legendary investor Warren Buffett can offer some reassuring words when it comes to investing during periods of volatility.

Is it safe to invest right now?

While the market's short-term movements can be daunting, they generally shouldn't affect your strategy. Even if stock prices fall in the coming weeks or months, it's still a good idea to invest now.

The stock market will always be unpredictable in the near term, and even the experts can't say where prices will be in the coming weeks or months. So if you're waiting for the perfect opportunity to invest, that moment might never arrive. 

In the long term, though, the market is incredibly resilient. Over the past two decades alone, it has experienced multiple major recessions, countless corrections, and plenty of other ups and downs along the way. Yet the S&P 500 is still up by more than 207% since 2000.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts.

In short, as long as you're a long-term investor, it doesn't necessarily matter what the market is doing today, next week, or even next month. Over many years, it's extremely likely it will see positive total returns.

Buffett's best advice for surviving volatility

This long-term investing strategy is also Warren Buffett's go-to approach, especially during periods of volatility.

In 2008, at the height of the Great Recession, Buffett wrote an opinion article for The New York Times to help reassure worried investors. In it, he explained that he was continuing to invest in stocks even as prices plummeted.

"Let me be clear on one point: I can't predict the short-term movements of the stock market," he wrote. "What is likely, however, is that the market will move higher, perhaps substantially so, well before either sentiment or the economy turns up. So if you wait for the robins, spring will be over."

While it might sound counterintuitive, investing consistently during the market's rough patches can actually be more lucrative over time than waiting for the perfect time to buy. Many stocks are still priced well below their peaks, meaning now is your chance to load up on quality investments at a fraction of the cost.

"In short, bad news is an investor's best friend," Buffett wrote in the Times article. "It lets you buy a slice of America's future at a marked-down price."

One key to ensuring your investments thrive

Continuing to invest throughout the market's ups and downs is only one part of the equation. It's equally important to make sure you're investing in the right places.

The key to choosing the right stocks is to focus on companies with solid underlying business fundamentals -- such as healthy finances, a capable leadership team, and a competitive advantage in their industry. These stocks will still often take a hit in the short term when the market is volatile, but there's a good chance they will recover.

This is also Buffett's tried-and-true approach when buying stocks. In a 2021 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he explained the strategy behind his and business partner Charlie Munger's investing success.

"[W]e own stocks based upon our expectations about their long-term business performance and not because we view them as vehicles for timely market moves," he wrote. "That point is crucial: Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers."

The stock market can be intimidating during periods of volatility. But if you maintain a long-term outlook and choose the right investments, the short-term ups and downs shouldn't affect your strategy. By continuing to invest consistently, you'll be on your way to generating wealth that lasts a lifetime.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Woman with fingers crossed laptop
3 Potential Dangers for the Stock Market in September: Here's How Investors Can Prepare
 surprised looking at laptop
1 Ridiculously Easy Way You Can Beat the Stock Market Experts
 Cybersecurity gettyimages-1338373238
Salesforce, Okta Look to Lead Stocks Higher
 Growth 3
Tesla Stock Could Soar 1,025% to Achieve a $9 Trillion Valuation, According to Elon Musk
 Magnifying Glass Newspaper Stock Market Top Stock Buy Sell Getty
Let's Be Blunt, Stocks Are Expensive. Historically, That's Bad News for Investors.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
509%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services