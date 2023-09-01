Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Warren Buffett Just Sold the Rest of His Stake in This Dividend Stock. Should You Follow His Lead?

By Courtney Carlsen – Sep 1, 2023 at 7:50AM

Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway's most recent 13-F form showed the company closed its position in insurance broker Marsh & McLennan.
  • Berkshire first bought shares of the company in Q4 2020.
  • Marsh & McLennan stock rose 60% during the period that Berkshire Hathaway held it.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This stock was one of three that Berkshire Hathaway completely liquidated in the second quarter.

Warren Buffett has proven to be one of the best investors ever. Since taking over as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered returns of 20% compounded annually. Put differently, if you had invested $1,000 in the company when Buffett took over, that investment would be worth $3,787,564 at the end of last year! 

This track record of long-term success is why investors eagerly await Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly form 13-F. The Securities and Exchange Commission requires institutional investors to file a form 13-F, which discloses their quarterly securities trading activity.

Berkshire Hathaway completely closed out of three of its holdings in the second quarter, and one stock in that group was Marsh & McLennan (MMC 0.40%). Berkshire first bought the insurance broker in the fourth quarter of 2020. Here we'll explore why Buffett sold and whether investors should follow his lead.

Marsh & McLennan's insurance brokerage business has performed quite well

Marsh & McLennan's former CEO Dan Glaser perfectly summed up the business last year when he said, "When the world is unsettled, demand for our services rises." Marsh & McLennan advises companies on managing risks and connects them with insurers to help mitigate them. It also advises companies on corporate strategy, investments, and workplace issues.

Marsh & McLennan's insurance brokerage business is its bread and butter, and has been a key source of growth for the company. Although insurance may seem boring, insurance products will always be in demand, and these businesses can grow well during economic expansions and inflationary periods. In fact, this demand, which brings steady cash flows, is a big reason Buffett loves owning insurance businesses.

The past few years have been great for Marsh & McLennan's brokerage business, which earns commissions when it refers customers to an insurer. According to its Marsh Global Market Index, global insurance prices have risen for 23 consecutive quarters. As insurance prices rise, so do Marsh's earnings. So far this year the company's risk and insurance services revenue has increased 11% from the same period last year, and was the key to the company's 8% total revenue growth. 

It was an excellent holding for Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway first acquired shares of Marsh & McLennan in the fourth quarter of 2020 and began trimming its position throughout 2021, but continued to hold a portion of it until the most recent quarter. From the end of 2020 to the end of this year's second quarter, Marsh & McLennan's stock rose 60% and proved to be another solid Buffett investment. 

MMC Chart

Data source: YCharts

Marsh & McLennan was an excellent performer for Berkshire Hathaway, so I was a little surprised to see Buffett and his team completely close out the position. While Berkshire tends to hold its largest positions for a long time, it's not unusual for Buffett to open and close its smaller holdings more frequently.

Marsh & McLennan trades at a high valuation

While I can't say for sure why Berkshire sold Marsh & McLennan, one possible explanation is its valuation. Marsh & McLennan has become slightly more expensive since Buffett's first purchase. At the end of 2020, the company traded at about 3.5 times sales. Today it's valued at more than 4.5 times sales, its highest valuation during the past decade.

MMC PS Ratio Chart

Data source: YCharts

Perhaps Buffett doesn't believe the insurance brokerage business will continue to perform as strongly as it has. Maybe Buffett and his team anticipate a slowing economy ahead, and they believe Marsh's lofty valuation isn't justifiable in that type of environment.

Should you follow Buffett's lead?

Berkshire made a nice profit on its Marsh & McLennan holdings. While we can't know exactly why Buffett and his team sold their position, it's not due to anything wrong with the business, which is still humming. The sale did free up more money for Berkshire, which is currently sitting on $147 billion in cash and short-term securities.

As far as Marsh & McLennan goes, the company has posted steady growth for years, currently has a 1.4% dividend yield, and has raised its payout for 14 years. So while Berkshire trimmed its stake in the company, Marsh & McLennan remains a solid stock to hold in the long term.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 gshd growth 4-29-22
2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 people meet in an office getty 2022
This Dividend Stock Could Be a No-Brainer Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street
GettyMoneyRaining
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services