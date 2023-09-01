Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why MongoDB Stock Popped Today

By Steve Symington – Sep 1, 2023 at 1:06PM

Key Points

  • MongoDB easily exceeded revenue and earnings estimates in its fiscal second quarter.
  • Sales of its Atlas fully managed cloud database platform climbed 38% to represent 63% of total revenue.
  • The NoSQL database platform company also significantly raised its full-year guidance.

The NoSQL database platform leader beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

What happened

Shares of MongoDB (MDB 3.42%) climbed as much as 8.6% early Friday, then settled to trade up 5% as of 1:40 p.m. ET Friday after the NoSQL database platform company announced strong fiscal 2024 second-quarter results Thursday.

So what

MongoDB's quarterly revenue grew 40% year over year, to $423.8 million, translating to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $76.7 million, or $0.93 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $390.9 million.

Subscription revenue climbed 40% year over year to $409.3 million, continuing to comprise the bulk of MongoDB's top line. Sales of MongoDB's Atlas fully managed cloud database platform also continued to soar, growing 38% year over year to comprise 63% of total revenue. Services revenue rose 20% to $14.5 million.

The company also improved its cash burn during the quarter, with negative free cash flow (FCF) of $27.3 million narrowing from negative FCF of $48.6 million in the same year-ago period. MongoDB ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

Now what

Given its relative outperformance so far this year, MongoDB also raised its outlook to call for full fiscal-year 2024 revenue of $1.596 billion to $1.608 billion (up from $1.522 billion to $1.542 billion previously, with adjusted net income per share of $2.27 to $2.35 (increased from $1.42 to $1.56 per share before). 

This was as straightforward a beat-and-raise performance as they come and MongoDB stock is understandably rallying in response.

Steve Symington has positions in MongoDB. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

