Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Olin Stock Is Down Today

By Lou Whiteman – Sep 1, 2023 at 11:24AM

Key Points

  • Olin CEO Scott Sutton is stepping down sometime in the first half of 2024.
  • Sutton will work with the company through the transition, and there is no sign of trouble or any issue.
  • Still, transitions create uncertainty, and it appears some investors would prefer to take their gains on the stock now from Sutton's fine work in recent years.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The chemicals company will have a new leader in the new year.

What happened

The well-regarded CEO of Olin (OLN -13.24%) plans to step down early next year, and investors are disappointed to see him go. Shares of the chemicals maker fell by as much as 14% on Friday morning as Wall Street tried to come to terms with the surprise announcement. As of 11:18 a.m. ET, the stock was still down by 13%.

So what

Olin manufactures a range of chemicals including chlorine, vinyl, bleach, and hydrochloric acids, and also makes ammunition. CEO Scott Sutton has led the business since September 2020, a period during which the stock has risen by more than 300% and has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 250 percentage points.

But Sutton has apparently decided it is time to move on. On Friday, the company announced he will step down in the first half of 2024, though he will remain executive chairman until his departure to help facilitate a smooth transition.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to lead Olin," Sutton said in the press release announcing his departure. "Olin has a great future ahead and the board and I are working closely together to identify an excellent leader who will enable the next phase of growth for Olin building on our strong foundation."

Now what

There is no sign of trouble here, based on the information provided. Sutton is planning a slow, gradual departure and will work side by side with the board to make sure there is a stable transition. Still, Wall Street hates uncertainty. And given that Olin announced a bolt-on acquisition just a week ago, there was no reason to believe an executive change was imminent.

For long-term investors, there is no reason to panic. But transitions are never easy, and shareholders should watch carefully to make sure that things go to script with the new CEO. It is understandable that some investors have decided to book their gains from recent years and watch the next chapter of Olin's story play out from the sidelines.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Olin Stock Quote
Olin
OLN
$50.34 (-13.24%) $-7.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Olin Corporation (OLN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Olin Corporation (OLN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Olin Corporation (OLN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Olin Corporation (OLN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Olin Corp (OLN) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 3
Here's the Average Social Security Retired Worker's Benefit by State
Cash Money One Hundred Dollars Pocketwatch Long Term Investing Getty
Want $100 in Super Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $11,550 Into the Following 3 High-Yield Stocks
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
1 Super Stock Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
Growth 5
2 Stock-Split AI Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 53% and 135%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services