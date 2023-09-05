Roku's Making Steady Financial Progress, But Is It Enough for Long-Term Investors?

For investors seeking insight into Roku's (ROKU 0.69%) trajectory, understanding its recent performance as a company, its market dynamics, and its strategic direction remains crucial. Savvy investors need to decide whether the company is advancing well enough to ensure sustained success for its stock.

Analyzing Roku's recent achievements, looking into its past, and uncovering its strategic designs can provide insights into its long-term investment potential.

Roku's year of financial progress

Roku continues to grow its role in the expanding streaming industry, facilitating the viewing of multiple types of entertainment on TVs connected to the internet. The company manufactures devices and smart TVs that bring this experience together, primarily in home living rooms. Roku generates revenue by selling these devices, forming partnerships to recommend and deliver content that viewers might enjoy, providing its own streaming service, and developing new smart-home tools and integrations.

Roku was incorporated in 2002, but the company most people know started in 2008 as a manufacturer and seller of a variety of digital media players (and some audio equipment) that are used for video streaming. That manufacturing part of the business now constitutes its devices segment and it generates about 12% of the company's overall revenue. Roku also operates an ad-supported video-on-demand service. This digital service is its platform segment and it has grown significantly in recent years along with the growth of streaming services and now accounts for about 88% of revenue.

Roku's recent financial performance paints a picture of growth and expansion. For fiscal 2023's second quarter, Roku generated $847 million in revenue, up 11% year over year. Overall revenue for the fiscal year of 2022 grew by 13%. This is growth that came in a very challenging macroeconomic environment for the various streaming services.

Recent growth is largely related to Roku's expansion of content distribution services. These services play a pivotal role in ensuring that desired shows, movies, and videos reach viewers' screens seamlessly. Comparable to a digital courier service for entertainment content, this aspect features heavily in Roku's revenue model. Understanding content distribution is essential for grasping Roku's distinct business structure and its revenue-generating mechanisms, both of which are key factors to consider when evaluating the potential of investing in its stock.

Active accounts, streaming hours, and ARPU showcase strength

A robust user base stands as the cornerstone of Roku's success. The number of active accounts, a key metric that gauges the size of the user base, increased by 16% year over year as of last quarter and totaled 71.6 million as of June 30. This growth underscores Roku's ability to engage and retain users in a competitive streaming landscape. The number of streaming hours on the platform, another vital indicator of user engagement, rose by 21% year over year, reflecting the strong demand for Roku's content offerings.

Roku Metrics Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Total hours streamed 20.9 billion 20.7 billion 21.9 billion 23.9 billion 25.1 billion Total hours growth (YOY) 14% 19% 22% 22% 21% Active accounts 61.3 million 63.1 million 65.4 million 70.0 million 71.6 million Active accounts growth (YOY) 23.3% 20% 16.0% 16.5% 16.8%

The most recent reported quarterly results are relatively consistent with fiscal year 2022's overall gains. This type of sustained growth shows the company's continued strides toward profitability.



The average revenue per user (ARPU), a metric that measures the rate at which Roku monetizes its active account base, stood at $40.67 on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, and it was down about 7% year over year. The rate is down from the $41.68 TTM rate set at the end of calendar 2022 and it matches its position at the end of calendar 2021. Again, the decrease is a reflection of the broader weakness in the advertising sector related to the current uncertainty in the economy, which isn't expected to be a long-term issue. The company's continued focus on expanding its user base and enhancing its monetization strategies offers the potential for a rebound in ARPU in the future as the broader economy rebounds.

Continued unprofitability amid macroeconomic factors

Despite its continued growth, Roku faces challenges. One notable concern lies in its lack of profitability. Roku reported a net loss of $661 million for the trailing 12 months. While a lack of profitability may worry some, it's essential to recognize that Roku's investments in technology, content, and market expansion potentially lay the groundwork for future profitability. Nearly a quarter (23%) of Roku's operating expenses last quarter came from research and development, with another 27% used for sales and promotions.

Research and development expenses likely include ongoing integration with key brands, such as Shopify, which could transform how users shop online using their smart TVs and related devices. The development of new smart home products, including home-security lines, showcases the company's willingness to expand beyond its traditional entertainment role.



While Roku's revenue from content distribution services increased, advertising revenue faced pressure due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Navigating such challenges requires strategic agility and a commitment to diversifying revenue streams. Roku boasted a strong cash balance of $1.7 billion in its latest report, suggesting it has plenty of available funds to continue operations and build toward profitability. The company paid off all debts in February 2023, adding financial flexibility. This approach helps Roku handle uncertainties, fund strategies, and thrive in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.

Roku remains a cautious buy with potential

Roku's financial journey appears to be one of progress and potential. Its ability to engage users, expand its platform revenue, and navigate challenges while investing in future growth showcases its resilience and adaptability. However, the company's long, slow journey toward profitability remains a concern for investors. Roku's commitment to enhancing its platform, diversifying its revenue streams, and leveraging partnerships positions it favorably for the long term and an eventual shift to profits. A more certain broader economy will likely be a big contributor to Roku returning to an even stronger growth trajectory.

Investors should approach Roku with cautious optimism. While the company faces challenges and fluctuations, its upward trajectory in active accounts, streaming hours, and platform revenue underscores its market strength. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, Roku's ability to seize opportunities and address challenges likely remains the litmus test for its sustained success. While not devoid of risks, Roku's continued growth potential makes it a viable addition to long-term investment portfolios, albeit one requiring careful monitoring over time.