Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Cava Group Stock Lost 22% in August

By Jeremy Bowman – Sep 5, 2023 at 8:51AM

Key Points

  • Cava beat estimates in its quarterly report, but that wasn't enough to lift the stock.
  • The stock just went public in June, and its valuation is still lofty.
  • Given the macro environment, investors may be cautious with Cava stock.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the restaurant chain pulled back in spite of a strong earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Cava Group (CAVA -1.33%) fell last month as a solid earnings report wasn't enough to overcome broader valuation concerns around the recent restaurant initial public offering (IPO).

As a result, the stock finished the month down 22% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As you can see from the chart below, the stock slipped through the first half of the month on concerns about the economy and the reaction to its first earnings report.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

So what

Stocks dipped broadly in the first half of the month as concerns about a potential recession seemed to restrain the market. After a boom through the first half of the year, a number of companies pointed to an uncertain macro environment in their earnings report, and economic data showed that higher interest rates seem to be slowing the economy.

Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual chain that went public in June, has traded mostly in line with the broad market since its debut as investors are still unsure how to value the company.

In its second-quarter report on Aug. 15, Cava actually delivered strong results, but the stock sold off as expectations for the stock may have been too high.

Same-restaurant sales were up 18.2% in the quarter, driving overall revenue up 62.4% as the company is aggressively opening new stores, adding 16 locations in the quarter, and updating former Zoe's Kitchen locations. Revenue of $172.9 million topped the consensus at $163.2 million.

On the bottom line, it continued to deliver strong results with a restaurant-level profit margin of 26.1%, up 400 basis points from the year ago, and it reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $21.6 million, or a margin of 12.5%.

On the bottom line, the company posted net income of $0.21 per share, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), much better than expectations of a loss of $0.02. 

Cava stock rose after hours on the news but gained just 1% the day after the report. The following day, the stock fell 10% as the broad market fell on concerns about the weakening economy, which would impact a restaurant chain like Cava.

Now what

Guidance for the full year was solid as the company called for same-restaurant sales growth of 13% to 15% and a restaurant-level profit margin of 23%. It also sees adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $67 million.

Cava is pricey, but it's hard to ignore its rapid growth and profitability. Given the macro-level challenges, investors seem to be treading carefully with the stock for now.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Cava Group Stock Quote
Cava Group
CAVA
$43.82 (-1.33%) $0.59

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

piggy bank taking off like rocket
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
 Group of friends eating at a restaurant.
Cava Expects Sales to Slow Down: Can Its Business Stay Profitable Enough for Investors?
 contemplating a decision
Should Investors Sell Chipotle Shares and Buy Cava Group Stock Instead?
 MFM_20230816
The Tasty Side of Cava Group's First Report
 chicago city on the lake
The Genius Way That Cava Plans to Expand Into New Markets

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Market Red 1
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks? Warren Buffett's Sensible Investing Advice Offers a Clue
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
3 Reliable Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in September
Social Security 4
How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Benefit Check in Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services