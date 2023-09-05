Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Insmed Stock Is Soaring Today

By Keith Speights – Sep 5, 2023 at 11:52AM

Key Points

  • Insmed reported positive top-line results from a late-stage study of its antibiotic drug Arikayce.
  • The data could improve the likelihood of success in another late-stage study of Arikayce.
  • Insmed also plans to explore a potential accelerated approval filing of Arikayce based on the Arise data.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors applauded the company's latest clinical results.

What happened

Shares of Insmed (INSM 19.49%) were soaring 17.1% higher as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company announced positive top-line results from its late-stage Arise clinical study evaluating the antibiotic drug Arikayce in treating patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) who had not yet been treated with antibiotics. MAC lung disease is rare but can cause severe lung damage and can be fatal.

Today's jump continued a steady rise for the biotech stock in recent months. Insmed's share price is now up more than 30% year to date.

So what

Arikayce has already received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating MAC lung disease. But that approval is for Arikayce in combination with other antibacterial drugs and only for adults with limited or no alternative treatment options. Insmed hopes to move beyond such a limited approval.

The latest results improve the company's chances of fulfilling those hopes. Importantly, the Arise study showed that the Quality of Life-Bronchiectasis (QOL-B) instrument was effective as a patient-reported outcome tool for patients with MAC lung disease. There currently aren't any established clinical endpoints to evaluate treatments for the disease.

This is important because Insmed is also conducting its Encore late-stage study of Arikayce in patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent MAC lung disease who haven't started antibiotics. Based on the Arise study results, the company thinks that QOL-B is an appropriate tool to measure improvement in the Encore study.

Now what

Insmed now has to convince the FDA that QOL-B can be used in the Encore study without any modifications. The Arise data should help tremendously in making that argument. 

The company also plans to explore the possibility of an accelerated approval filing based on the Arise data. That could be a more difficult task, though, considering that the study wasn't powered to identify statistically significant differences between treatment arms.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-883064974
Why Insmed's Shares Fell 14.7% on Wednesday
 featured-transcript-logo
Insmed (INSM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Insmed (INSM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
 Three traders pointing at a computer screen and smiling
Why Insmed Stock Is Soaring Again
 Ben Franklin on hundred dollar bill surrounded by pills
Here's Why Insmed Is Skyrocketing Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

sectional-sofa-investor-getty
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,991%, According to Wall Street
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
business woman laptop personal finance work
Forget Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Getty Images amazon packaged delivery online shopping e-commerce mercadolibre
Amazon Just Struck a Deal to Supercharge Its Next $10 Billion Business

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services