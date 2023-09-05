Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Oracle Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

By Eric Volkman – Sep 5, 2023 at 4:38PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Bullishness is in the air for the company, particularly given its next-generation offerings and its potential for benefiting from artificial intelligence (AI).

What happened

An analyst's recommendation upgrade was the motor that drove Oracle (ORCL 2.52%) stock higher on Tuesday. Shares of the veteran database software specialist and cloud services provider closed the day a bit over 2% in the black, contrasting favorably with the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index.

So what

Barclays prognosticator Raimo Lenschow is now officially an Oracle bull. Before market open on Tuesday he upped his recommendation on the tech stock to overweight (read: buy); previously he had tagged it as equal weight (hold). Accompanying this was a price target rise, to $150 per share from the preceding $126.

Like other analysts, Lenschow feels there is quite a bit of potential in Oracle's relatively recent next-generation services.

Referring to the company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offerings, he wrote in a new research note, "We see a multiyear opportunity for solid growth at high margins driven by an ongoing positive mix effect of better SaaS and OCI outweighing the lower growth parts of the business."

Lenschow also waxed enthusiastic about Oracle's opportunity with artificial intelligence (AI), the current hot segment of the tech industry. In his note, the analyst said that OCI is "positioned favorably," for such applications; additionally, the company has a close relationship with Nvidia, the chipmaker that has done very well lately with a product lineup seen as a good fit for AI functionalities.

Now what

The Barclays analyst is not the only market professional who's optimistic about Oracle. On average, analysts tracking the stock are expecting the company to boost both revenue and per-share profitability by around 8% this year over fiscal 2023. The following fiscal year, the growth rate for revenue should be similar, while that for profitability is expected to be a juicy 13%.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
Why Oracle Stock Trounced the Market Today
 A person looking down at a tablet device while standing in a data center
These 2 Incredible Growth Stocks May Seem Small Now but Could Cross a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2033
 Robot in deep thought flipped
1 Popular AI Stock I'm Not So Sure About
 person works in data center
Is Oracle a Top Artificial Intelligence Stock?
 A person looking down at a tablet device while standing in a data center
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

sectional-sofa-investor-getty
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,991%, According to Wall Street
business woman laptop personal finance work
Forget Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Getty Images amazon packaged delivery online shopping e-commerce mercadolibre
Amazon Just Struck a Deal to Supercharge Its Next $10 Billion Business
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services