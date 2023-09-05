Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of uniQure Are Dropping Tuesday

By Jim Halley – Sep 5, 2023 at 1:10PM

Key Points

  • The Food and Drug Administration has cleared uniQure's application for an epilepsy therapy.
  • The company grew revenue in the second quarter by 380%, year over year.
  • It is not yet profitable, and shares hit a 52-week low on Tuesday.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company is facing being delisted from the S&P 600 Index.

What happened

Shares of uniQure (QURE -11.87%) were down more than 11% as of 1:06 p.m. on Tuesday after the gene-therapy company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for AMT-260, a treatment for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE).

The disease is a chronic neurologic disorder, considered the most common form of focal epilepsy (which affects one side of the brain). More than 600,000 people in the United States suffer from MTLE.

At one point on Tuesday morning, the stock fell to a 52-week low of $7.40.

So what

The healthcare stock dropped for two reasons. First, investors who were waiting for an opportunity to sell a stock that was down more than 65% this year sold on the news. A phase 1/2 clinical trial for AMT-260 is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Second, the company will be delisted from the S&P 600 index as of Sept. 18, following an announcement by the index on Sept. 1. The S&P 600 is used by 18 different exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. uniQure initially was added to the S&P 600 list in 2021, and falling off the list means the stock is less likely to be traded, weakening its position.

Now what

The company is not yet profitable, but it has enough cash to potentially develop AMT-260. As of the second quarter, uniQure said it had $628.6 million in cash. It also reported second-quarter revenue of $2.4 million, up 380% year over year, and a net income loss of $46 million, compared to a loss of $46.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Most of the company's increased revenue is from increased manufacturing payments related to producing hemophilia B gene-therapy Hemgenix for the CSL Behring division of CSL.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CSL. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

crashing arrow
Why uniQure Stock Cratered This Week
 DNA on monitor, scientists
Why uniQure Stock Is Crashing Today
 scientists lab testing blood draw
Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday
 Scientist with head down
Why uniQure Stock Is Crashing Today
 neurologist shows patient a brain scan image
Why uniQure's Stock Price Jumped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

sectional-sofa-investor-getty
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,991%, According to Wall Street
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
business woman laptop personal finance work
Forget Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Getty Images amazon packaged delivery online shopping e-commerce mercadolibre
Amazon Just Struck a Deal to Supercharge Its Next $10 Billion Business

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services