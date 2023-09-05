Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

You Can't Control Housing Prices, but You Can Control What You Do About Them

By Chuck Saletta – Sep 5, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • In most parts of the country, renting looks like a better idea than buying a house right now.
  • If there's a good side to high interest rates, it's that saving money looks like it can keep up with inflation at the moment.
  • By being flexible with when you buy a home, you may be able to invest your money to come up with a down payment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A combination of high prices and high interest rates make buying a home rough, but there are still things you can do to get yourself in a better financial spot to buy.

It's exceptionally rough for house hunters right now. Housing prices, compared to incomes, are around an all-time high. In addition, mortgage rates are near decades-high levels. 

High prices plus high costs of borrowing make it much harder for people to afford their first homes. It also makes it less likely that people who have locked in low interest rates on their existing mortgages will be willing to move and take on substantially higher rates to buy their next homes.

All that adds up to what looks like the toughest housing market in a long time for those who either need or want to move. In a world like that, it's important to recognize that you can't control housing prices -- but you can control what you do about them. Here are three things you can do to deal with the craziness of today's housing prices.

House with for rent sign in front of it.

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: Reconsider renting

According to research done by Redfin, in nearly all major metropolitan areas in the United States, it's currently cheaper to rent than to buy. Sure, you're not building any home equity, but you're also not responsible for maintenance, repairs, or taxes on the property. In addition, especially early in a 30-year mortgage, nearly all the payment goes toward interest and not paying down the principal, anyway.

All this considers just the monthly costs of owning vs. renting. When you also include the costs associated with buying and selling a house -- commissions, mortgage fees, inspections, transfer taxes, touch-up repairs -- homebuying gets more expensive.

If you also incorporate the opportunity costs -- the alternative uses of the money that you would put into buying a home -- then investing that money instead can be a decent option. Even if you would ultimately still want to be a homeowner, having your money invested instead of tied up in real estate can potentially help you grow an even larger nest egg.

No. 2: Save up for the down payment on the home you want

If there's an upside to higher interest rates, it's that money socked away into good, old-fashioned savings accounts can earn decent interest rates these days. According to Bankrate, some savings accounts are even topping 5% interest at the moment. When looked at compared to the recently published inflation rate of 3.2%, the money you're socking away in the bank might be retaining its purchasing power at the moment.

That's an important milestone if you're looking to buy a house. When rates were near zero, it was more difficult to justify saving money in an ordinary savings account for the purpose of buying a home. Now that the money you're saving can actually hold its ground, it makes much more sense to have that pot of safe and liquid cash available to you -- particularly if you want to buy your house in the near future.

No. 3: Be more flexible on timing and invest for your home

Of course, with the median average home price around $416,000, a 20% down payment would require a bit over $83,000. That's a lot of money to save and likely will take several years.

Over the long term, the U.S. stock market has provided average annual returns of around 10%, but they come with very real risks. In particular, there are no guarantees that you will earn those returns, and money invested in the stock market can, in fact, lose value.

That being said, if your goal is to own a house someday, but you're not bound to a specific timeline, that flexibility can give you the opportunity to invest to save up for your home. By investing, you can attempt to earn those faster rates of return that the market has historically offered. By being flexible with your timing, you can better deal with the fact that if the market doesn't cooperate, it may take you longer to come up with your down payment by investing vs. saving for it.

Hang in there

Because of out-of-control housing prices, buying a home may seem out of reach at the moment. Chances are good, however, that with patience and persistence, you can get to a spot where you can. With decent financial planning along the way, you can build up a sufficient nest egg to make that down payment -- or decide when you get there that you'd rather have the money than the house.

After all, there's nothing wrong with renting. Still, if you ultimately choose to buy a house, doing so with enough of a nest egg to cover those additional costs of ownership will give you a better shot at making it ultimately worth your while.

Whichever path you take, make today the day you start taking action on the financial aspects of homebuying that are in your control. By doing so, you'll give yourself a better chance to comfortably buy a home that much sooner.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Investor 65
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks? Warren Buffett's Sensible Investing Advice Offers a Clue
 Businessman in Suit Reading Newspaper Getty
For Only the Third Time in 75 Years, a Prominent Economic Indicator Is Making History. Unfortunately, It's for All the Wrong Reasons.
 Buffett22 TMF
25% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Boring Stocks
 Investor looking at a rising rates chart --GettyImages-1344805543
These 3 Stocks Can Win the High-Interest-Rate War
 Person selecting item from a shelf
5 Top Stocks for September

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
510%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Social Security 4
How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Benefit Check in Retirement
Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years
Person in a wheelchair at an Airbnb
2 Growth Stocks to Buy in September Before They Skyrocket

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services