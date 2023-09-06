Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why AeroVironment Stock Is Soaring Today

By Lou Whiteman – Sep 6, 2023 at 11:01AM

Key Points

  • AeroVironment easily topped Wall Street expectations in its fiscal first quarter.
  • A record backlog provides good clarity about the year to come.
  • AeroVironment has historically been a volatile stock, but it is positioned well for long-term growth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Strong quarterly results set the company up well for growth this year.

What happened

Drone maker AeroVironment (AVAV 27.76%) reported quarterly results that easily topped expectations and showed impressive growth to its backlog. Investors are excited about what is to come, sending shares up as much as 30% on Wednesday.

So what

AeroVironment makes a range of small to midsize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military and commercial customers. The company's products have been a key part of the U.S. government aid package to Ukraine, and the war has arguably improved AeroVironment's standing as a defense contractor by proving the effectiveness of its products.

Late Tuesday, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $152.3 million for its fiscal first quarter, which ended July 29. The results easily topped Wall Street expectations for a $0.26-per-share profit on sales of $128.5 million.

AeroVironment is seeing strong year-over-year growth, with revenue up 40% from the same three months a year ago and net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) up 361% and 185%, respectively. Profitability was up because AeroVironment is increasing the number of products it is selling.

The company finished the quarter with a funded backlog of $539.7 million in future business, an increase of 27% from the prior quarter.

Now what

AeroVironment now expects revenue of between $645 million and $675 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of $15 million from the guidance it presented back in June. It also slightly raised net income guidance for the year to between $51 million and $59 million.

The backlog of orders should provide full coverage to that revenue view, and AeroVironment's 45% gross margin in the quarter was notable. The company does see costs increasing in the quarters to come as it invests in its business, but the strong demand for its SwitchBlade military UAV positions AeroVironment well for growth.

AeroVironment has historically been a volatile stock by defense industry standards, and with Wednesday's jump the shares are now up more than 40% year to date. There might be little room left to run in the short term, but AeroVironment is set up well to deliver for shareholders over time.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

stock market down white arrows on red background
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Falling Today
 Soldier firing Switchblade drone from a tube launcher IS AeroVironment (2018_12_09 02_02_33 UTC)
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Rocking Today
 AeroVironments Switchblade AVAV
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today
 AeroVironments Switchblade AVAV
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Flying Higher Today
 Drones-GettyImages-537269746
Why AeroVironment's Stock Soared Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
Cathie Wood Says This Stock Is the Biggest AI Play, and It Could Soar 716% to a $6 Trillion Valuation by 2027
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Investor 27
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla Stock and Buying 2 Remarkable Fintech Growth Stocks
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Soar

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services