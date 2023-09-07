Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is Roku Stock a Buy After Management Raised Its Guidance?

By Daniel Sparks – Sep 7, 2023 at 8:21AM

Key Points

  • A recent return to double-digit revenue growth is helping the bull case for the shares.
  • Roku needs to become profitable to justify its valuation.
  • Though the tech stock is notoriously volatile, it might be a good time to buy shares.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Were investors right to buy up shares following news of Roku's restructuring plan and its revised third-quarter outlook?

Shares of Roku (ROKU 2.94%) jumped on Wednesday, rising several percentage points even as the overall market declined. The stock's big move was fueled by news that the company was doubling down on its cost-cutting efforts and lifting its forecast for third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). But were investors right to pounce? Is the growth stock really a good buy today?

Let's take a look at the company, its recent performance, and the stock's valuation to see if it's a good time to buy Roku stock.

A return to double-digit growth

Until Roku reported its second-quarter results in July, there were significant concerns about the company's ability to grow rapidly. Its days of swift growth seemed, increasingly, to be a thing of the past.

Rewind to 2019, before elevated interest in streaming due to COVID-19-related lockdowns in 2020, and Roku's revenue was soaring 52% year over year. Investors have wondered whether the company can get back to a growth rate that even closely resembles this. Though some weakness in revenue is expected due to the uncertain economic environment's impact on ad spend, few anticipated Roku's year-over-year quarterly top-line growth to come to a halt as the company wrapped up 2022. And revenue growth of 1% in the first quarter of 2023 didn't help investors' faith in the company either. 

But the tides have turned more recently. In the second quarter, revenue rose 11% year over year, and now management is revising its third-quarter outlook to a target range that is substantially higher than what it was previously expecting. Management said on Wednesday morning that it is now projecting third-quarter revenue to come in between $835 million and $875 million, up from a previous forecast of $815 million. The high end of this range would impressively translate to a year-over-year growth rate of 15%. Even the midpoint of this guidance range represents 12% growth -- 1% faster than the growth rate the company reported in the second quarter of 2023.

While Roku is still a far cry from the 50%-plus growth rates it delivered for investors in 2019 and 2020, it's encouraging to see the top line trending in the right direction. Further, the recent double-digit revenue growth suggests its growth rates could speed up again and top 20%. Returning to that kind of growth pace could ultimately justify the stock's current valuation.

A pricey valuation

There's good reason to be cautiously optimistic about the company's ability to get back to higher growth rates. Still, the stock is pricey, requiring some speculation for investors to justify its valuation. Despite not being profitable yet, the company has a $12 billion market capitalization. However, management is addressing its profitability issue aggressively. On Wednesday Roku announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction.

So, can Roku live up to its stock's valuation? Possibly. When investors consider Roku's position as the top streaming platform in the U.S., its significant trailing-12-month revenue of more than $3.2 billion, a recovering advertising market, consumer cord-cutting trends, Roku's recovering top-line growth, and cost-reduction efforts, a bull case starts coming together nicely. For instance, if revenue can keep expanding at double-digit rates over the next five years and net profit margin reaches 20% by the end of that period, today's price for Roku stock could look like a great entry point when looking back.

There are risks, of course. Competition from Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon could heat up in the space, slowing Roku's growth. But the company has successfully fended off these tech giants for years and will likely continue to do so.

For the investors who do take the plunge and buy shares of the streaming TV company, remember that Roku shares are notoriously volatile. Expect a bumpy ride.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Bull Market 6
A Nasdaq Bull Market Is Coming: 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
 ROKU
Why Is Roku Stock Soaring Today?
 roku-stock-accelerating-growth
Roku Now Expects Third-Quarter Revenue to Be Substantially Higher Than Its Previous Forecast
 Investor 27
History Says a Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Rally
 couple watching tv getty 6.2.17
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 1,800%, According to Wall Street

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
507%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
Want $1,000 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
down 87% buy the dip
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 87% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
older person holding a mug and looking out a window
1 Little-Known Social Security Trick That Could Supercharge Your Benefits
$1 trillion club
1 Spectacular Stock Poised to Join Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services