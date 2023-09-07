Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

By Cory Renauer – Sep 7, 2023 at 6:57AM

Key Points

  • There are lots of ways to invest your money, but few have as strong a track record as buying dividend-paying stocks.
  • AT&T stock offers a yield that's way above average despite steadily adding new mobile and internet subscribers.
  • Pennant Park Capital is a business development company that offers a double-digit percentage dividend yield at recent prices.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

With yields of 7.7% and 11.6%, these two stocks can bump up your passive-income stream.

With stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and derivatives to choose from, the stock market gives everyday investors an endless array of options. If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the different investment approaches your brokerage offers, I have good news for you.

Buying shares of businesses that produce profits and commit to returning those profits to their shareholders is an investing strategy with a terrific track record. During the 50-year period from 1973 through 2022, the average dividend-paying stock in the benchmark S&P 500 index delivered a 9.3% average annual return, according to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. Stocks in the same index that didn't pay a dividend fell by 0.6% annually, on average.

Investment advisor speaking with a client.

Image source: Getty Images.

The following two stocks appear likely to outperform the average dividend-paying stock in the benchmark indexes. Plus, they offer exceptionally high yields that they appear to be able to maintain.

AT&T

If you're looking for reliable dividend stocks with ultra-high yields, it's hard to do better than AT&T (T 0.90%). Shares of the telecom giant offer a huge 7.6% yield at recent prices.

Shares of the phone and internet service provider have fallen about 23% in 2023 as investors worry about a high debt load and potential litigation regarding lead-lined cables. Ma Bell laid down a lot of lead-lined copper wires around the middle of the 20th century, but federal and state governments have been responsible for regulating lead exposure for decades.

Holding a company liable if it followed prevailing regulations seems like an uphill battle that the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aren't interested in pursuing. The EPA directed AT&T and Verizon to provide some data this July, but the agency has since been quiet about the matter.

Selling off its media assets helped reduce AT&T's debt load, but the company was still sitting on $132 billion in net debt at the end of June. That works out to about 3.1x the amount of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) that management expects this year. By the first half of 2025, the company expects net debt to fall to just 2.5x adjusted EBITDA.

It doesn't look like AT&T is going to have a hard time keeping up with dividend payments. The company generated $18.2 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months and needed just 44.6% of this sum to meet its dividend commitment.

As a telecom giant, AT&T isn't going to grow by leaps and bounds, but it is growing steadily. The company has added at least 200,000 new AT&T Fiber subscribers per quarter for 14 straight quarters, and this isn't the only growth driver. Its network covers 175 million people with midband 5G capability, and this figure should reach 200 million by the end of 2023.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT -0.85%) is a business development company, or BDC, which means it has to distribute nearly all the profit it generates to shareholders as a dividend. This BDC pays dividends monthly. At recent prices, it offers a huge 11.6% yield.

PennantPark and similar BDCs make loans to midsized businesses that big banks tend to ignore. Hungry for capital, its borrowers gladly accept relatively high interest rates.

As its name implies, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's portfolio consists 100% of variable-rate debt instruments. Rates that have soared caused the average yield on debt investments to reach 12.4% during the company's fiscal third quarter ended June 30. That's a big increase over the 8.5% average yield it reported a year earlier. 

It's generally a good thing for lenders to receive a higher interest rate from borrowers. Rates have risen so quickly, though, that investors are worried that some of PennantPark's borrowers won't be able to keep up.

The fear that rising interest rates will spur a wave of defaulting borrowers seems overblown. As of June 30, just 3 out of 130 portfolio companies were on non-accrual status. That's only one more company on non-accrual status than the company reported a year earlier.

PennantPark doesn't just lend money to every business that comes calling. It sticks to ones with private equity sponsors that generate enough cash to pay their bills.

The number of companies on non-accrual status is still low despite soaring interest payments, so the strategy appears to work well. Tucking some shares of this ultra-high-yield dividend payer into your portfolio now looks like a great way to boost your passive-income stream.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

5G cable internet connection network
Better High-Yield Dividend Stock: AT&T or Medical Properties Trust?
 Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I Own and Plan to Add To
 Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now
 Auto Parts Store Shopping Oil Engine Getty
4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
 Drug Pill on Top of Money Cash Biotech Pharma Getty
Stock Market Plunge: 2 Value Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull Market 6
A Nasdaq Bull Market Is Coming: 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
Want $1,000 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
down 87% buy the dip
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 87% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
$1 trillion club
1 Spectacular Stock Poised to Join Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services