Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Cantaloupe Stock Dropped Today

By Steve Symington – Sep 7, 2023 at 5:17PM

Key Points

  • Cantaloupe -- formerly known as USA Technologies -- announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to Wall Street's expectations.
  • Growth from transaction and subscription fees more than offset declines in equipment sales.
  • The stock is pulling back today but remains up more than 60% year to date.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The digital-payments and software-services company delivered a mixed quarter to end its current fiscal year. Here's what investors need to know.

What happened

Shares of Cantaloupe (CTLP -7.84%) fell as much as 12.9% early Thursday, then settled to close down 7.9% after the digital-payments and software-services company announced weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings (for the period ended June 30, 2023). 

Cantaloupe's headline numbers were technically mixed relative to consensus estimates. Quarterly revenue climbed 11% year over year, to $64.2 million, slightly above analysts' expectations calling for $63.4 million. On the bottom line, that translated to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share, improved from a loss of $0.03 per share in the same year-ago period but below consensus estimates for earnings of $0.06 per share.

So what

Transaction fees comprised the bulk of Cantaloupe's top line, growing 18% year over year to $35.5 million during the quarter. Subscription fees also climbed 17% to $17.5 million, more than offsetting a 15% decline in equipment sales to $11.2 million.

Cantaloupe's active customers totaled 28,584 at the end of the fiscal year, up 19% from 23,991 a year ago. Active devices also grew 3% to 1.17 million.

Cantaloupe made obvious strides in profitability as well. In addition to swinging to positive GAAP earnings this quarter, adjusted EBITDA soared more than fourfold year over year to $9.2 million.

Now what

For the full fiscal-year 2024, Cantaloupe expects revenue to be between $275 million and $285 million -- the midpoint of which is slightly above analysts' consensus estimates for $278.5 milion -- with the vast majority derived from transaction and subscription revenue (between $234 million and $242 million). Cantaloupe anticipates GAAP net income this fiscal year of between $9 million and $15 million, which would equate to around $0.16 per share (in line with expectations), assuming its current number of shares outstanding remains steady. But noting Cantaloupe didn't provide specific guidance for its expected increase in the number of fully diluted shares for fiscal 2024, it's relatively safe to assume we'll see an increase, given normal dilutive expenses such as stock-based compensation.

In any case, Cantaloupe's results weren't exactly bad. But with shares of Cantaloupe still up more than 60% year to date even after today's dip, it's not terribly surprising to see the stock pulling back on the heels of this technically mixed quarter.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

1 glowing green stock arrow climbs on a stock screen.
Why Cantaloupe Stock Exploded 11% Higher Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 stock-down
Why USA Technologies Stock Fell Thursday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
507%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person holding a mug and looking out a window
1 Little-Known Social Security Trick That Could Supercharge Your Benefits
Growth 9
2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks That Turned $4,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in Just 20 Years
U.S. and Chinese flags superimposed on a semiconductor.
Why Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Slumped Today
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
Want $1,000 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services