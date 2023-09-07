Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Shares of Neogen Are Slumping This Week

By Jim Halley – Sep 7, 2023 at 3:49PM

Key Points

  • Neogen's animal safety division had the weakest numbers.
  • The company said its legacy food safety revenue is expected to rise in the low single digits.
  • Slowdowns in Asia, particularly in China, are dragging down Neogen business.

The company said it is seeing lower first-quarter numbers than previously expected.

What happened

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG -12.66%) were down more than 16% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company, which specializes in food and animal safety solutions, saw its stock close last week at $23.33. It then fell to as low as $20.22 on Thursday after Neogen released preliminary fiscal 2024 first-quarter numbers. The stock is still up more than 27% this year.

So what

The company announced, in an investor presentation at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference in Boston, that it is expecting fiscal 2024 first-quarter revenue to be slightly below expectations.

Neogen CEO John Adent said that the company's revenue "came in a little lighter than we'd thought." Animal safety revenue is expected to fall by high-single-digit percentages, due to softer genomic sales. While its legacy food safety business was expected to rise in the mid-single digits, the company saw revenue flat from its 3M food safety business mainly due to a weakness in business in China and in Asia overall, tied to supply constraints. 

Now what

The company traditionally has had a slow first quarter, so the lower numbers aren't a huge cause for concern. Neogen had a better fourth quarter. While revenue was reported as $241.8 million, up 72.6% year over year in the fourth quarter, net income was $5.6 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) was $0.03 compared to $0.14 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company said it is waiting for business to pick up once its clients run though what is considered a backlog of inventory.

Jim Halley has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

