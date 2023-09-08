Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why C3.ai Stock Fell 26% Last Month

By Anders Bylund – Sep 8, 2023 at 12:14PM

Key Points

  • Market jitters about an AI bubble contributed to a sharp drop in C3.ai's stock price.
  • Despite strong earnings from key player Nvidia, investor enthusiasm for AI took a hit.
  • Lessons from the dot-com era offer a cautionary tale for today's AI investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The AI market is buzzing, but one stock took a serious one-two punch. What happened?

What happened

Shares of C3.ai (AI 1.05%) fell 26.1% in August 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. First, a well-respected analyst suggested that the market has formed an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that should pop soon. Later, a lukewarm investor response to AI-focused chip designer Nvidia's (NVDA -0.94%) stellar earnings report underscored the market's loss of AI enthusiasm.

The first event drove C3.ai's stock 13% lower in a three-day span. The second resulted in a single-day price drop of 12%.

So what

Analysts at Morgan Stanley based their market bubble conclusion on technical analysis of Nvidia's recent stock chart, arguing that most historical bubbles of this magnitude would have popped already. If AI stocks continue to soar, investors will face an even sharper price correction when the steam engine runs out of digital coal.

C3.ai wasn't explicitly named in Morgan Stanley's report, but a company with AI in its name and stock ticker is naturally included in sectorwide market reactions.

The same baby-and-bathwater attitude applied to Nvidia's earnings report two weeks later. The semiconductor veteran exceeded Wall Street's consensus targets by a wide margin across the board and issued rosy guidance targets for the third-quarter report in November.

It's enough to drive a nervous man distracted, to borrow a phrase from Moby Dick. Many investors found it hard to believe that the soaring AI sector can fly much higher, so they cashed in some profits and walked away for the time being.

Now what

It's almost as if Wall Street is actively looking for reasons to distrust the ongoing AI boom. In all fairness, stocks like Nvidia and C3.ai have indeed skyrocketed unreasonably fast in 2023, and I can't fault investors for converting some of the paper profits into cold, hard cash. You never know when the market will peak and shrink, even if the long-term prospects of AI computing haven't changed.

For a crystal-clear example of this effect, consider the infamous dot-com boom of the late 1990s that turned into a historic bubble-pop in 2000. The internet really did transform how people live, work, and do business, but the changes were not as immediate as the early boosters expected.

Only time will tell whether the AI industry will follow a similar pattern or blaze a new path. Either way, C3.ai's stock will continue to soar or slump along with the broader market's interpretation of how the AI sea change is going. The stock is still up by 152% year to date, and Nvidia has more than tripled this year.

Like I said, I understand why people want to take some paper profits off the table at this point. Some of the dot-com bubble survivors are among the largest and most successful companies on the market today, but many of the early internet market darlings are only footnotes in Wall Street's history now. Each company and stock should be judged on its own merits, not lumped together with a roaring market trend.

I like what C3.ai is doing in industry-specific AI tools for business analytics. But the financial growth story hasn't started yet, and the stock is changing hands at a wing-melting 12 times trailing sales.

And on that note, I'll gladly keep an eye on this stock with the idea of perhaps buying it at a less-overheated price someday.

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

AI software
Why C3.ai Stock Dropped Today
 AI
C3.ai Stock Earnings Report: Why Would Anyone Buy This Stock?
 ai stocks
C3.ai Stock Drops 8% as Profitability No Longer Expected by Year-End
 GettyImages-1473086836
3 Reasons to Sell C3.ai Stock Before It's Too Late
 Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Agree With Wall Street and Continue Piling Into This Nearly 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock
GettyImages-466489521
Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist.
Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
1 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's $690 Million Secret Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services